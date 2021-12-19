Three keys for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
Outside of possibly Aaron Rodgers, here are three Green Bay Packers who may not be returning to the team in 2022. Regardless of if this is Aaron Rodgers’ last season with the Green Bay Packers or not, don’t count on these three impending free agents returning to the team on a new contract this offseason.
We still have three games left to close out the regular season, and we have no idea what the San Francisco 49ers will do in the postseason—assuming they make it. However, that isn't stopping ESPN from looking beyond the 2021 season and toward the 2022 offseason. Specifically, Bill Barnwell...
In a league known for parity, it's not often you see a team earn the No. 1 overall playoff seed in consecutive seasons and it's even rarer to see it happen in both the AFC and NFC at the same time, but that's exactly what could happen this year if both the Packers and the Chiefs end up earning the No. 1 overall seed in their respective conferences.
The Green Bay Packers are giving left tackle David Bakhtiari the week off while he continues working his way back from surgery repairing his ACL. Coach Matt LaFleur described the process as “unloading” the player this week, but he declined to get into any specifics on where his injured All-Pro is at in the recovery timeline.
With only three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is still a jumbled mess. So far, only TWO teams have officially clinched a playoff berth, which means 12 of the NFL's 14 playoff spots are available. Thanks to the Titans' comeback win over the 49ers on Thursday...
The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at a time where a lot of their challengers in the NFL are struggling to stay that way. And their fortunes just got a big boost on defense ahead of their next game. On Friday, the Packers announced that defensive lineman Kenny Clark...
Myles Garrett’s status for Week 16 has been up in the air for the past few days due to a groin injury he suffered on Monday night. Although he’s in pain, the former No. 1 overall pick plans on playing this Saturday against the Packers. Speaking to reporters...
Week 15 of the NFL season was one of the strangest in memory. Multiple games were postponed due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests among players in a few teams, and the league scheduled doubleheaders for Monday and Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders were able to inch one step closer […]
The Green Bay Packers just made a significant decision that should provide an instant bolster to their defense vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. According to Dov Kleiman, the Packers activated Clark off the COVID-19 list on Thursday evening. Clark’s return can’t be overstated. The Green Bay Packers...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to deal with a pinky toe injury. He injured his toe while out with COVID after the Packers’ win against the Arizona Cardinals. Will Rodgers suit up for a Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day, and what can fantasy football managers expect from him?
Comments / 0