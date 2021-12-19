ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Waitresses at a Syracuse diner receive generous $1,400 tip

By Adrienne Smith
 5 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas came early for five waitresses at The Market Diner after a group of generous Central New Yorkers left a $1,400 tip.

Bud Loura, the organizer behind the surprise, said it’s a part of the Shock & Clause trend , where each person pays for their meal and leaves a $100 bill for a tip.

Kelly Beeching was one of the five waitresses working on Saturday. She’s been employed at The Market Diner for 8 years and she said she has never received a tip as generous as this.

“I was just so stunned. Nothing like that has ever happened to me like that before. I was stressing out about Christmas. I appreciate it, it’s so nice.”

kelly beeching, waitress, market diner

The tip was split among Beeching and her four co-workers, leaving each waitress with $280 to take home.

I work with a lot of independent restaurants. I see the strife they’re going through. I see the hurt that’s going through their employees right now and it’s just really important. They’re the hardest working people right now. I think the people that came and gave the 100 dollars are just as happy as the people that got the money.

Bud Loura, Organizer

Those who gave the money were thrilled but even those that received the money were just as happy to continue the giving.

“I was going to give a girl in the kitchen some, Beeching said. “She seems like she could use it. I probably will take $100 of it and give the rest to her.”

The power of one good person is creating a positive ripple effect through all of Central New York.

“Do a little bit for someone else because that was just so nice. I can’t thank them enough, just to be a good person is so nice.”

kelly beeching, waitress

Loura, the organizer, is planning to keep this act of kindness going all year. He created a group called the Breakfast Club to surprise waitresses and waiters once every month.

If you’re interested in joining the group for the next outing, you sign up or learn more by visiting the Breakfast Club’s website.

