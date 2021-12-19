ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis C.K. Doubles Down on Ill-Conceived “SORRY” Sign With New Special

 5 days ago
Louis CK speaks on stage during The 76th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani, Wall Street on May 20, 2017. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Peabody

There was a time years ago when the announcement of a new comedy special from Louis C.K. would have been greeted with a largely warm welcome. The time for that is long past, however — the revelations of the comedian’s penchant for sexual misconduct and his lukewarm apology have had the effect of alienating a large part of his audience for eminently understandable reasons.

Over the summer, Louis made a return to large-scale performances, which included a set at New York’s Hulu Theater that found him performing in front of a massive sign reading “SORRY.” And while some comedians have memorable turned their flaws and scandals into interesting work, reports suggest that C.K. has gone a very different route.

A Daily Beast article at the time noted that the set included “pedophilia jokes with an emphasis on the Boy Scouts of America, COVID-19 jokes, jokes about staring into the human asshole, 9/11 jokes, gay jokes, Jew jokes, cancer jokes, a heavy helping of transgender jokes, and a sprinkling of additional race jokes.”

And now, he’s released it as a special. As Uproxx reports, this new special — a recording of the aforementioned Hulu Theater set — echoes the sign behind him for the set and is titled SORRY.

It’s worth mentioning that the clip released to promote the special finds C.K. holding forth on Puerto Rican accents for a while — no, really; he does that, and it’s terrible — and also features him discussing the art of hate-watching. Which seems all too appropriate, given the context.

