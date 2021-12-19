Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Could Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers nearly had their entire starting lineup healthy for Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, but a late scratch left them to replace one of their regulars. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey wasn't on Philadelphia's injury report leading up to the Nets matchup, but under an hour before tip-off, he was ruled out.

According to a Sixers official, Maxey was dealing with a quad contusion. With Maxey off the floor, the 76ers opted to have Shake Milton start over him. Unfortunately, Milton and the Sixers came up short against the Nets and took on their 15th loss of the year.

Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back on Sunday as they host the New Orleans Pelicans for the second matchup against each other this season. When the Pelicans played the Sixers for the first game of the season, Tyrese Maxey had himself a stellar outing. In 33 minutes, Maxey drained eight of his 14 shots for 20 points.

The Sixers could certainly use their starting point guard back in the mix on Sunday, but his status is currently in question. On Saturday, the 76ers practiced at their facility in Camden, New Jersey. Although Maxey was a participant in the session, he was considered to be limited.

"He didn't do much," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, according to Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire. "He was running a little bit, he did some shooting, he did some drill work before practice. We just didn't want him on the floor with other people running into each other."

Maxey's setback is a result of taking a knee to the quad. Therefore, the Sixers don't want him getting physical in practice while he's still feeling the after-effects of getting kneed during Wednesday's matchup against the Miami Heat.

The second-year guard's status for Sunday night is currently questionable. On Saturday, Maxey mentioned that the team would re-evaluate him on Sunday, leaving the door open for a possible return. There's a good chance Maxey will be a game-time decision against the Pelicans on Sunday night.

