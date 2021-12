It’s that special time of the year as family and friends gather around the table to share meals and reminisce over fond memories and make new ones. For some, the tradition of Christmas morning all starts with a bountiful breakfast or a festive brunch. If you have time on the 24th to prep some of the ingredients for your Christmas morning celebration, it will definitely allow you to have more time for the fun and excitement of the day.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO