Tips for the Holidays for Alzheimer’s Caregivers

Wandering behavior in individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease is fairly common. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 in 10 individuals with the disease wander at least once and many do so repeatedly. During the harsh and cold winter months, this behavior puts those struggling with the disease in a very vulnerable position with greater risks which can weigh heavily on caregivers and families. Hypothermia and frostbite are extremely dangerous for those who wander off without telling anyone where they’re going or realizing what they’re doing. Pamela Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio Chapter says that “even in 50 degree temperatures, too much core and limb heat can be lost, and in freezing temperatures that body heat is lost rapidly”.

