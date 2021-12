Conservative political commentator Candace Owens says that there is not an incentive for white and Asians to do well in the country because they are discriminated against. "Just met a high school student. She has a 4.3 GPA in the state of Tennessee and cannot get a full-ride (and in some cases—even accepted) to the top schools because she is white," Owens tweeted. "I just do not understand what our country is becoming."

