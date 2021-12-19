ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Get to know new Boston Celtics forward Justin Jackson's game

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJw0o_0dR9Pl5P00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics recently signed the former 15th overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft for the Sacramento Kings Justin Jackson to a hardship exception after a spate of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols with positive tests for COVID-19 left the team paper-thin in terms of depth.

Jackson did not play for the Celtics in their home win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night, leaving Boston fans wondering how he might look playing for the team, and what his game was like. Having previously played for the Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks before his most recent stint in the NBA’s G League, we actually have a solid body of work to look back on to get clues.

If you want to see more of Jackson’s game for yourself, check out this 2021-22 highlight video of his time with the Texas Legends put together by YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski to learn more about the Houston native’s game.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan blows gasket in box over Kelly Oubre’s ill-fated

If you’ve ever wondered why some players, no matter how talented, seem to bounce around from team to team like a ping pong ball, I present to you Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, making them his fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2015.
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scottie Pippen congratulates son on reaching major milestone at Vanderbilt

Scottie Pippen’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr., is a star for the Vanderbilt Commodores. This year, he’s averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game for the Commodores. On Saturday, in a 77-51 win over Austin Peay, Pippen scored 16 points. Among those 16 points...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The New York Knicks#G League#The Texas Legends#Celtics Wire
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy