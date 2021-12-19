ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Sleep Number Corporation Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SNBR

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the "Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the "Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the "Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.

