ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A Maryland legislative committee has voted for a new congressional map that could enable Democrats to gain a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats. The panel also voted to reject a separate map proposed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The committee’s vote on the first day of a special session on redistricting sends the proposal to the House of Delegates, which is expected to take up the map today. Democrats who hold a supermajority in the legislature control the redistricting process in Maryland.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO