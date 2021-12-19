You Can Buy a 1-of-2, Front-Engined, V-12 Ferrari Racer

This wonderful vehicle is the pinnacle of Italian Ferrari performance with a racing inspired engine and gorgeous exterior design. The Ferrari 250 Gran Turismo Omologato is possibly one of the most famous classic Ferrari racing vehicles due to its unique style, high horsepower output, and a ridiculous winning record on the various tracks of Italy. This European sports coupe would eventually become one of the most valuable and rare vehicles ever sold at auction. A particular example has been given the title of the world's most expensive auction car at $48.4 million. Without a doubt, the decision to get your hands on one of these great cars is a massive move in the car community, and it is sure to make people notice no matter who you are. Finally, you may be able to obtain your very own Ferrari racing legend as this insane vehicle is ready to be purchased by a new owner.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO