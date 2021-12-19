ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Buy a 1-of-2, Front-Engined, V-12 Ferrari Racer

By Fred Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ferrari 550 was not designed to race. The front-engined super grand tourer was supposed to be a return to a glorious past, an era where the greatest Ferraris put driving enjoyment over performance, while the track duties were left to mid-engined cars like the 360. The legendary racing car builders...

Motorious

Ferrari 250 GTO Shows Off The Best Of Italian Engineering

This wonderful vehicle is the pinnacle of Italian Ferrari performance with a racing inspired engine and gorgeous exterior design. The Ferrari 250 Gran Turismo Omologato is possibly one of the most famous classic Ferrari racing vehicles due to its unique style, high horsepower output, and a ridiculous winning record on the various tracks of Italy. This European sports coupe would eventually become one of the most valuable and rare vehicles ever sold at auction. A particular example has been given the title of the world's most expensive auction car at $48.4 million. Without a doubt, the decision to get your hands on one of these great cars is a massive move in the car community, and it is sure to make people notice no matter who you are. Finally, you may be able to obtain your very own Ferrari racing legend as this insane vehicle is ready to be purchased by a new owner.
Road & Track

Driving Swiss Mountain Passes in a Stelvio Quadrifoglio Is Overwhelming and Brilliant

The obvious thing was to take an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to the Italian mountain pass for which it’s named. But, Stelvio is supposedly only great at screaming through hairpin after hairpin after hairpin. It's sort of like North Carolina’s Tail of the Dragon—great, world- famous, but not even the best in its neighborhood. It's better to head to Switzerland to enjoy the extraordinary alpine roads during the few months of the year they're passable.
Autosport Online

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"

The Maranello-based outfit recovered from a dire 2020 campaign in which it slid to sixth in the constructors' championship to beat McLaren to third in 2021 after a season-long tussle. Ahead of the looming rules reset for 2022, Ferrari is hoping that the opportunity afforded by the start of the...
Road & Track

Here's Your Chance to Own an Ultra-Rare One-of-50 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package

As time goes on, the Lexus LFA becomes more and more desirable to collectors. More than a decade after its release, people are finally starting to realize just how special a car it really is. Widely touted as the best-sounding production car ever built, just 500 were made through two years of production. And just 50 of those cars came with the high-performance Nürburgring package. Now, one of those cars is for sale.
Road & Track

The Porsche 911 GT1 Is Astonishingly Approachable

"Sports car" is a term that defies easy definition, especially in the context of endurance racing. When the BPR (European racing series) started its program of 4-hour enduros for Gran Turismo cars, its aim was to give what the man in the street calls sports cars a chance to compete against one another after having undergone some strictly defined modification to make them raceworthy and safe. To allow some high-grade cars built in numbers too small for homologation in the old FIA GT class (which required a minimum of 200 cars to be produced in 12 months), no minimum production was specified, provided the competing cars were certified for use on public roads. This paved the way into racing for cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Lotus, Venturi, Marcos, McLaren and others, though initially the races were dominated by Porsche 911s of all sorts.
Road & Track

Lewis Hamilton Has Reportedly Sold His One-Off Pagani Zonda 760LH

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sold his one-off purple-colored Pagani Zonda 760LH after seven years of ownership. The news of the sale comes just one week after the 36-year old Mercedes-AMG driver's controversial loss in the Formula 1 championship at Abu Dhabi. The AMG-powered V-12 supercar was sold to a new...
Road & Track

Hop Inside This 830-HP Lancer Evolution as it Decimates a Hill Climb

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution has been out of production for seven years now, but that hasn't stopped us from loving it. This one's been highly modified for hill climb racing, and makes a wonderful noise. Experience Mitsubishi's greatest creation first-hand with this in-cabin video from a recent event in Portugal.
Road & Track

The Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Is a Perfect Road-Trip Wagon

Take a guess at how many Panamera variants Porsche currently builds. No cheating. Just think about it—all the different body styles, engines, wheelbases, and trims. Got your guess? Sorry, you're wrong. Porsche has 24 different Panameras currently available. Two dozen. They range all the way from a base rear-driver...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
The Car Connection

Ford Maverick: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck with a crew cab and a small bed. It's not powerful, it doesn't tow much, and the interior's covered in more plastic than an indoor playground. It's basic and it's brilliant. Powered by a standard hybrid engine with an EPA-rated 37 mpg combined, the Maverick starts at about $21,500, which is less than half of what the average car shopper pays for a new car. Its value and versatility make it a finalist for our Best Car To Buy 2022 award.
Robb Report

First Drive: A Muscled-Up 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Reveals Its Racier Side

After stints hot lapping the M3 Competition, M4 Competition xDrive and M5 CS on the South Palm circuit at the Thermal Club in Thermal, Calif., I felt that the deck was decidedly stacked against the M240i xDrive, the next model I was to put through its paces. The suspension tuning was a bit softer than the others, the shove wasn’t quite as visceral, and the stopping power of the M Sport brake package wasn’t as urgent as the bigger, pricier carbon-ceramic systems on those top-tier M cars. Yet even on a fast, demanding course like this one, the M240i was...
Road & Track

Mitsubishi’s Ralliart Concept Is Either Awesome or a Crossover With a Diffuser

Until 2010, Ralliart was both Mitsubishi's championship-winning world rally team and its high-performance division. Both were phased out for more than a decade before the automaker announced an eventual revival in May. Now we have our first indications of what a future for Ralliart could actually involve. This is the...
Road & Track

Lando Norris Got His First Podium Thanks to a Perfect Race

Welcome to Split Second, where we ask racers to recall a split-second moment that's seared into their brain—the perfect pass, the slow-motion movie of their own worst crash, the near miss that scared them straight, or anything else—and what gives the memory staying power. In this edition, we spoke to Lando Norris, who recalled the time he crossed the finish line in Formula 1 and didn't know whether he’d scored his first podium or not—all because he was racing to catch a target he could barely see.
Robb Report

Review: The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ Is a 4-Cylinder Fury

The city lights of San Francisco glowed softly through the famous fog. The freeway curved above the rooftops like a blade, and dancing on its edge, a Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+, its Burmester sound system throbbing to the beat of French techno while its quad exhausts belted out a low Teutonic howl. As automotive moments go, it was sublime, but my inner tree hugger couldn’t quite silence a certain nagging thought. “Hey, Mercedes,” I said. “How can I help you?” said the interface. “What’s my fuel economy?” “Since the last reset, 26.2 miles per gallon.” Considering our recent hi-jinx, the number seemed almost implausible, but...
Road & Track

The Mazda Miata and Porsche Boxster Achieve Sports-Car Perfection

It's easy to lament the state of the roadster. In the Fifties and Sixties, we had all sorts from English and Italian automakers. In the Nineties, the Mazda Miata kicked off a renaissance. Now there are only a handful, with more attrition expected in the very near future. Today's roadster buyer isn't exactly spoiled for choice. But thanks to these two, it's all right. The Mazda Miata and Porsche Boxster are still around today, finer than they've ever been.
Road & Track

Watch This 3000-HP Twin-Turbo Viper Set a Six-Second Quarter-Mile Record

The Dodge Viper has been out of production for five years now. That hasn't stopped diehard fans of the American supercar from pushing the platform to new heights on the drag strip. Nth Moto, the Shakopee, Minnesota firm that specializes in making Vipers go very, very quickly, just published a...
Road & Track

Here's Your First Look at the 621-HP Maserati MC20 Convertible

The MC20 supercar is the most interesting car to come out of Maserati in a long time. With stylish looks, a mid-engine layout, and a 621-hp twin-turbo V-6 powerplant, there's a lot to be excited about. One thing it's missing? A removable roof. But that won't be a problem for long.
