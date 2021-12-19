ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunkenness and illegal shooting alleged in Shasta Lake arrest

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago

A Shasta Lake man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly fired a shotgun into the air in the front yard of a home on Red Bluff Avenue.

Shasta County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Red Bluff Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a man standing in the front yard of a home and firing a shotgun into the air.

Danny Joe Sliger, 68, had reportedly been in an argument with his son and fired the gun, sheriff's officials said. Sliger had also allegedly pointed a gun at his son before going into a travel trailer parked on the property, officials said.

The son and a friend of his took the guns away from Sliger and waited for deputies to arrive, officials said.

"Through the investigation, deputies confirmed Danny (Sliger) was intoxicated, fired multiple shots in the air, and threatened multiple people on scene. Firearms and ammunition used in the incident were found in Danny’s RV trailer and taken as evidence," according to a sheriff's office news release.

Sliger was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, negligently discharging a firearm and disorderly conduct of being intoxicated in public and being a convicted felon with a firearm and ammunition, officials said.

