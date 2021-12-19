L.A. deputies shoot wanted felon after vehicle pursuit in Downey

DOWNEY (CNS) - Sheriff's deputies pursuing a wanted felon in a vehicle shot him when the chase ended in Downey, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of Raviller Drive, said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

While conducting a patrol check of a local business, deputies spotted a vehicle that allegedly was involved in a shooting earlier this month. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the motorist drove away.

The vehicle collided with another vehicle during the pursuit, and the suspect exited and fled on foot. He allegedly attempted to gain access to a home in the 9500 block of Raviller Drive in Downey.

"As deputies approached the suspect, he turned toward them with a gun in his hand," according to a sheriff's department statement. "At this time, both deputies were involved in a deputy-involved shooting. The suspect was struck in the upper torso several times."

The wounded man was taken to a hospital by paramedics, Parra said. His condition was not available.

Three firearms were recovered from the suspect and no deputies were injured, Parra said.

Information on when and where the pursuit began, the nature of the felony and the suspect's name and age were not immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

