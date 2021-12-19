Automating Procurement Contracts

Centerboard released Centerboard Microservices, an API solution that enables seamless technology integration for shippers and technology providers. “We’ve spent years working closely with shippers and leading technology providers, not only listening to their needs but building an IT roadmap that directly addresses those needs. The biggest pain point we’ve seen is the lack of neutrality and flexibility regarding technology solutions,” says Lindsey Shellman, chief commercial officer at Centerboard. “The APIs through Centerboard Microservices is a solution that no one else in the industry is offering. We are thrilled to address the complexity of supply chain and let users access shipping functionality from within their existing applications. For the first time, users will have affordable access to technology that provides true visibility and control of their supply chain operations, while eliminating the need to juggle multiple tech stacks.”

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO