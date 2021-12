Bullhead City AZ — Local Bullhead City resident Mariana Montes De Oca was contacted by Food Network producers on her Instagram page. They said they had come across her work and had been watching they thought Mariana would be a good candidate for their upcoming season 5 of Christmas Cookie Challenge. Mariana had to go through a series of interviews with casting managers and top producers of the show to be one of their final candidates. After that series of interviews was completed, they contacted Mariana to notify her that she was one of the contestants selected out of 10,000 that applied for the show. Food Network then flew Mariana to Tennessee for the 2 challenge competitions and a chance to win $10,000.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO