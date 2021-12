Fowler Native, Connie Fox, recently completed a comprehensive art show as the featured artist at the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington, New York. Her Sammy’s Beach Series is the first comprehensive presentation of this body of work to take place on Long Island. The exhibition brings together a dozen abstract paintings and a group of related drawings in charcoal, ink and acrylic on paper that Fox created in response to her experiences at Sammy’s Beach in Northwest Harbor, East Hampton, NY. Since moving to the area over four decades ago she frequented the beach to walk, sit and swim. Created between 2007 and 2014, the series is considered a remarkable achievement by an artist whose work spans over 70 years.

