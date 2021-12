As a Player: There isn’t much known about Clawson’s early years. He graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School in Youngstown, NY in 1985. The school is located up toward the Canadian border, near the famed Niagara Falls. Clawson was a defensive standout and co-captain on the football team, and he was later named to the school’s Hall of Fame in 1994. He was also a starting guard and co-captain on the school’s basketball squad, which won a league championship during his tenure. Coincidentally, Clawson reached out to Wake Forest to see if they were interested in his football skills, but opted for Williams College when the Demon Deacons didn’t reciprocate his interest. Clawson reportedly played football and basketball at Williams, graduating with a degree in political economy in 1989.

