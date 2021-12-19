ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Jets' Nate Schmidt: Not playing Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Schmidt (illness) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and will not play Sunday against St....

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings replace Kirk Cousins as three quarterbacks go in Round 1

For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
NFL
Nate Schmidt
#Dallas
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Manning shows proof he was right about Eagles fans

Eli Manning went “scoreboard” on people Tuesday night. During the Week 3 Monday night game between the Cowboys and Eagles, Manning went viral for something he did on the “ManningCast” program with his brother, Peyton, on ESPN2. Eli flipped off the cameras in a way of...
NFL
CBS Boston

NHL Officially Announces That Players Won’t Participate In 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: There will be no Olympic hockey for NHL players in 2022. With the NHL dealing with several COVID-19 outbreaks around the league, which has forced several postponements over the last few weeks, the league announced Wednesday that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our Players to participate in...
NHL
The Spun

Packers Get Huge Defensive Boost For Saturday’s Game

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at a time where a lot of their challengers in the NFL are struggling to stay that way. And their fortunes just got a big boost on defense ahead of their next game. On Friday, the Packers announced that defensive lineman Kenny Clark...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' WR Jamison Crowder Could Be Out Sunday Against Jaguars

As if the Jets were facing enough adversity this week with their COVID-19 outbreak, one of New York's most reliable wideouts could be sidelined with an injury as well. Jamison Crowder sat out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, nursing a calf injury. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton—who is...
NFL
arcticicehockey.com

Best Jet Prospects Not Playing in AHL - Nathan Smith

Nathan Smith - C Dmitri Rashevsky - RW So, let's get started by taking a look at the player that is probably closest to being NHL ready......Nathan Smith. 2021-22 NCAA stats: 20 GP | 11 G | 16 A | 27 Pts | 27 PIM. Nathan Smith (6'1" - 190...
NHL

