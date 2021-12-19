ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Sunday

Hellebuyck is starting Sunday against the Blues, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press...

Yardbarker

Jets’ Hellebuyck Calls NHL’s Decision to Break Early “Overkill”

The Winnipeg Jets’ goalie Connor Hellebuyck is frustrated at the league. He expressed that frustration last Tuesday after the NHL decided to go into its Christmas holiday break early. Everyone Sees the Problem; But What’s the Solution?. It’s obvious there’s a problem for all professional sports leagues. With...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
Connor Hellebuyck
Mike Mcintyre
Jordan Binnington
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
#Jets#The Winnipeg Free Press
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Monday's game postponed

Talbot and the Wild will not face the Jets on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. Talbot is 0-2-1 over his last three outings, allowing 13 goals on 103 shots during that span. Minnesota's next game is scheduled for Jan. 1 against the Blues.
NHL
theScore

Early trade deadline lookahead: 5 intriguing names who could be moved

We're still roughly three months away from the 2022 NHL trade deadline, but it’s never too early to look at who could be dealt. Below, we explore five high-profile players who could find themselves on the move. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes. Position: LD. Cap hit: $4.6M. Years left: 4. Chychrun...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: More postponements

Crosby and the Penguins won't play the Bruins on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. The Penguins are currently still scheduled for a two-game trip to Canada next week and those games could be in jeopardy as well. Crosby is averaging 19:24 of ice time with 18 points in 18 games this season.
NHL

