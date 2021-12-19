Broncos' Javonte Williams: Suiting up Week 15

Lock will start Sunday's game against the Raiders, after Broncos coach Vic Fangio ruled out Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) on Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. While yet to make a start, Lock has appeared in three games this season, each time reminding the Broncos why he's a backup. He's completed 22 of 40 passes for 227 yards (5.7 YPA) this season, with one touchdown, three turnovers and five sacks. Lock does have a stronger arm than Bridgewater, but poor accuracy means the 25-year-old is unlikely to turn things around for Denver's talented-but-slumping WR group.
