City of Danville announces new FedEx facility

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced over the weekend that a new FedEx Ground distribution center will be built in the city and be operational by the fall of 2022.

“Danville has always been a transportation and logistics hub and we’re thrilled that FedEx has chosen to bolster that capacity,” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams. “The hundreds of new, good-paying jobs and additional shipping options will be a huge boon for our citizens, businesses, and our community. We welcome FedEx and thank you for investing in Danville.”

The facility will employ a mix of full- and part-time team members. FedEx Ground will also contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally.

The site for the facility was chosen because of its access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.

