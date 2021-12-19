ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

City of Danville announces new FedEx facility

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9itM_0dR9Np0z00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced over the weekend that a new FedEx Ground distribution center will be built in the city and be operational by the fall of 2022.

“Danville has always been a transportation and logistics hub and we’re thrilled that FedEx has chosen to bolster that capacity,” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams. “The hundreds of new, good-paying jobs and additional shipping options will be a huge boon for our citizens, businesses, and our community. We welcome FedEx and thank you for investing in Danville.”

The facility will employ a mix of full- and part-time team members. FedEx Ground will also contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally.

The site for the facility was chosen because of its access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Treasurer returns money to hospital through man’s estate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Treasurer has given $90,000 to a Chicago children’s hospital, the latest gift from one man’s estate. The office of Treasurer Mike Frerichs, a former Champaign state senator, returned the money to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds are from the estate of Army veteran Ernest Ulrich, who died in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois unemployment decreases, national unemployment holds steady

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Even though the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., unemployment statistics in Champaign-Urbana, the state and the country as a whole are either decreasing or holding steady Illinois’ unemployment rate improved for the eighth month in a row, falling to 4.5%. Champaign-Urbana’s unemployment rate is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

COVID canceling holiday plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christmas 20-21 was supposed to be somewhat normal. “I’m very scared to be flying, to be honest. I’m glad to see everyone looks pretty masked up,” Ashley Clark, a traveler, said. But with the Omicron variant surging across the country, it’s a wrap for many holiday plans. “Right up until Tuesday […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Menard County added to federal emergency disaster declaration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Thursday that the federal government approved his request to add Menard County to the state’s emergency disaster declaration in response to the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak. According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down a half-mile east of Atterberry, causing significant structural damage. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Danville, IL
Business
Danville, IL
Sports
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

Some lanes to reopen for holiday traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As usual around the holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is pausing some lane closures to accommodate heavy traffic. However in Champaign County, the eastbound Interstate 74 ramp to southbound Interstate 57 will stay closed with a detour in place. The pause in lane closures is from Friday at 3 p.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Hospitals remind about COVID visitor restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Area hospitals are reminding you of visitor restrictions as they try to stem the spread of COVID-19 around the holidays. St. John’s Hospital in Springfield updated its rules just this week. Among the guidelines, the emergency department is limited to one visitor for adults and two parents allowed for children. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Home announces holiday hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site announced on Thursday its hours of operation for Christmas and New Year’s. The Lincoln Home will be open for tours on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The visitor’s center will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Home and the visitor’s center […]
LINCOLN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Williams
WCIA

State police: move over, slow down for stopped vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — To mark Scott’s Law Day on December 23, Illinois State Police are reminding holiday travelers that they’re required to slow down and move over for any vehicle that has its hazard or emergency lights on. That could be a car or tow truck on the side of the road or a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

4-year-old recognized as Honorary Marine

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Marine Corps in Champaign and St. Louis have recently come together to show their support for a 4-year-old whose wish is to become a Marine like his father… 4-year-old Gunner Saddler is a tough soldier when it comes to his battle with cancer. His mother and father are Emily Saddler […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

IDOT Holiday travel tips

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you’re leaving the state or coming to visit — it’s safe to say you’ll hit some kind of traffic around the holiday season.Some travelers told us for them, traffic wasn’t all too bad, compared to years past.“Going through Nashville was smooth as silk. The traffic was light connected with 24 […]
PESOTUM, IL
WCIA

Joy: A town in Illinois or just festive vocabulary?

(Stacker) — Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Ground
WCIA

Community Counts: Salvation Army of Champaign County

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting and owning a business is not an overnight endeavor. But for Telisa Byndum, her nights were spent wondering how she’d pay for her water bill. So she reached out to the Salvation Army of Champaign County. That led to her meeting Bobbi Kennedy, the Pathways to Hope Program Coordinator. “When […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State COVID vaccine, testing sites announced ahead of Christmas

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office announced on Tuesday a list of state-run sites where people can either get a COVID test or a COVID vaccine ahead of Christmas. With positive cases of COVID-19 surging in the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is partnering with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Victory over Violence: Drive-by Blessings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Friday in Champaign a local church was out spreading Christmas cheer. They call it “Drive by Blessings” and it’s one way the church is hoping to achieve Victory over Violence. They filled their church bus up with a thousand gifts, then they took to the streets. Driving by and blessing anyone, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Everything you need to know about the surprise ‘sonic boom’

Target 3 explains how a Boeing fighter jet broke the sound barrier and set off a loud boom SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Phone lines, group chats, and email inboxes lit up with a flurry of curious questions at local police stations, fire houses, city governments, and newsrooms just after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WCIA

OSF: Radiation oncology unavailable as new technology is installed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF announced on Wednesday that radiation oncology at its Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center will be unavailable starting Thursday as new radiation technology is installed. The Cancer Care Center, located at the OSF Healthcare Sacred Heart Medical Center, will be installing a new radiation system called TrueBeam in the coming […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Winners of Christmas decoration contest announced

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced on Wednesday the winners of its Home for the Holidays Exterior Decorating Contest. There were two judging methods: the City Selection, which was decided by Mayor Rickey Williams and representatives from city departments, and the People’s Choice Award, which was decided by the public. 3026 Golf […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy