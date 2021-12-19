ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police say smashed jewelry cases mistaken for gunshots at Barton Creek Mall

By Harley Tamplin, Will DuPree
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guv5Z_0dR9Nmc200

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said a robbery at a jewelry store inside the Barton Creek Mall Saturday night led shoppers to mistake the sound of smashed jewelry cases for gunfire, prompting a chaotic scene and people running for safety.

Police said the robbery happened at the mall’s Helzberg Diamonds store, which may have involved three suspects smashing the glass and taking several items. Officers have yet to make any arrests, though they are reviewing security camera footage to develop suspects and gather more information.

Surveillance video from inside Barton Creek Mall reveals chaos during ‘active attack’ call

Police said they got the initial call about the robbery at about 8:33 p.m. Saturday, but that response escalated when someone else reported seeing a gun in the mall. First responders surged resources to the building, leading them to activate their “active attack” plan. They also evacuated the mall as a precaution after chaotic scenes of people running from the building because of the reported gunfire.

However, police said they located no victims after their search nor found evidence of a gun being seen or fired.

Austin police posted on social media that Barton Creek Mall has now been “cleared and is safe.” Police also shared that anyone still inside the mall can now come out and exit safely.

Related: Retailers nationwide seek help in fight against smash-and-grabs

Video shared with KXAN from the Twisted Cork Wine Bar showed the moments when dozens of people started running quickly through the mall.

Outside the mall, Marco Chavez told KXAN that he did not hear any gunshots, but saw people running inside. He described what happened as “traumatizing” and “very scary.”

“I just ran inside a store, and they let us inside,” Chavez said. “We just stayed there, and we were in lockdown for a bit.”

What does ‘active attack’ really mean? ATCEMS, APD explain why, how the term is used

Another witness, Luis Santana, said he and his mother sat down to eat dinner at the mall when they started seeing people sprinting through the building. He said they began running, too, after hearing a woman scream, “Run! There’s a shooter!”

Santana said they hid in the back of a mall store with employees who shepherded them to safety before police arrived to tell them to leave the building.

“It’s terrifying. I never expected to be in this. I’m speechless,” Santana said.

Police are asking anyone who may have gotten video of the Helzberg Diamonds store when the robbery happened to please contact the department.

Related: Holiday smash-and-grabs fuel anxiety among Americans, poll finds

Police also said the mall is closed for the evening and will reopen Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Gladewater PD searching for 4 they say broke into ATM

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m., Gladewater Police received a call of suspicious activity at City National Bank at 895 E. Broadway Ave. When officers arrived at 5:32 a.m., they recovered a stolen vehicle and discovered the ATM at the bank had been broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash […]
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for endangering 4 children, the kids were found covered in feces, without clothes and locked in room in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested this week for child endangerment. Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies found four children inside a residence that was “extremely dirty.” Some of the children were covered in feces and locked inside a room without clothes. Katelynn Schengeli was detained on Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Santana
KETK / FOX51 News

Family escapes uninjured after fire destroys Lufkin home

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday night, the Lufkin Fire Department was called to an engulfed home in the 600 block of North Raguet Street. Four family members told the Lufkin Fire Marshal, Ozzie Jarman, that they were home around 10:20 p.m. when they heard a “boom.” “They said the house then filled with smoke […]
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Police#Jewelry#The Mall#Robbery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KETK / FOX51 News

69-year-old woman killed in pedestrian hit-and-run

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a hit-and-run that happened around 9:50 p.m. on Monday. Patricia G. Radican, 69, of Gun Barrel City was pronounced dead by medical staff at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. Investigation shows that an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on SH 110N and struck Radican […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

1K+
Followers
495
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy