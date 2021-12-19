ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance video from inside Barton Creek Mall reveals chaos during ‘active attack’ call

By Grace Reader
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance video from the Twisted Cork Wine Bar inside Barton Creek Mall shows the chaos inside as people evacuated during an incident Saturday night.

While the Austin Police Department reported the scene had been cleared as of Saturday night and no injuries were reported, Austin-Travis County emergency responders activated an ‘active attack’ response and law enforcement flooded to the mall when initial calls came in.

Police said they believe there was a robbery where smashed jewelry cases were mistaken for gunshots.

Video of people running through the mall can be seen in Twisted Cork Wine Bar’s surveillance video, so can police entering the mall with rifles drawn. The owner of Twisted Cork told KXAN that APD arrived very shortly after the panic started.

You can watch some of the surveillance video from the Twisted Cork Wine Bar here:

RitzRivera
5d ago

No video because they were Black. That's the only time the news outlets don't say it. Just like the guy dumping all those fed ex packages. They didn't reveal who he was till weeks later. If its a white guy, he's guilty and revealed that same day...

bill
5d ago

Thank you Mayor Adler for bringing San Francisco to Austin

