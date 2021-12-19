ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tooC3_0dR9Njxr00

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, officials confirm to FOX Charlotte. Officer killed in northeast Charlotte crash had just returned from maternity leave “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Star-Herald

Gas tax rate will drop almost 3 cents per gallon on Jan. 1

Nebraska's motor fuels tax rate will drop by nearly 3 cents a gallon effective Jan. 1. The new rate will be 24.8 cents per gallon, down from 27.7 cents per gallon, and will be effective until June 30, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Tuesday. The tax rate is devised...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Weather#Ap#The Lundberg Survey#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS DFW

Texas Has Cheapest Gas Price Average In US, AAA Says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year, the association said in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 21. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon...
TEXAS STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the sixth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 2.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.30 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago" The post Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
theeastcountygazette.com

Good News! Gas Prices Expected to Fall Below $3 Per Gallon in 2022

The U.S. Energy and Information Administration (EIA) has projected that Americans may see the retail prices of gasoline fall to $3.01 per gallon in January 2022. The EIA expects pump prices to drop further in 2022 and the national average to be $2.88 per gallon in 2022. Earlier this week,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CBS Boston

Promotion To Pay For Gas With E-ZPass Saves Drivers 30 Cents A Gallon

BOSTON (CBS) — If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also start using it to buy cheaper gas. E-ZPass partnered with PayByCar, a new system that lets drivers make purchases while they’re still behind the wheel. When you sign up, you link your account to your E-ZPass transponder and add a credit or debit card. Starting Monday, you can use it to get gas at more than two dozen Alltown gas stations in Massachusetts and save 30 cents a gallon in the process. The offer is valid for five gas station visits and runs through February 10. Click here for a list of the gas stations participating in the promotion.
TRAFFIC
WKRC

Gas prices keep dropping locally, nationally but still more than $3 per gallon

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The average price for gas both locally and nationally was dropping but still more than $3 per gallon. Cincinnati gas prices have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey. Gas prices in Cincinnati are 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet stand $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
Overton County News

Gas prices lower 3 cents in Tennessee

Tennessee gas prices declined another 3 cents since last week. Tennessee’s gas price average is now $3.03, which is 12 cents cheaper than one month ago, and $1.11 more than one year ago. “Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days...
TENNESSEE STATE
New Castle News

Gas prices down three cents in city

Gas prices are down an average of three cents in the city this week. City drivers paying an average of $3.49 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.55, while the national average is down two cents to $3.33.
TRAFFIC
Clayton News Daily

AAA: Gas prices drop 4 cents

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.14 more than this time last year.
ATLANTA, GA
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices decrease 4.7 cents per gallon ahead of Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices fell 4.7 cents per gallon Monday, bringing Columbus prices just over $3 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, Columbus gas prices average $3.02 per gallon today. Columbus gas prices are 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 91.6...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnmufm.org

AAA: Michigan gas prices decline 5 cents

DEARBORN, MI-- Gas prices in Michigan are down 5 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 23 cents less than this time last month but still $1 more than this time last year. Motorists are...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy