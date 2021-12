An incoming city council member wants to bring New York City's recent move to allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections to Minneapolis.Driving the news: Council member-elect Jason Chavez told Axios he's in the "beginning steps" of exploring local legislation on the matter.He hopes to introduce a measure after the new council is sworn in next year.The big picture: While it's illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, U.S. law doesn't address state and local races.A growing number of cities and towns, ranging from San Francisco to Montpelier, Vermont, have enacted measures in recents years to expand voting eligibility...

