ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘Worst-case scenario is here’: Hawaii health official sounds alarm

By Nikki Schenfeld, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456iCX_0dR9NOci00

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – As COVID-19 cases surge, Hawaii’s positivity rate reached 5% Saturday for the first time since September.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported 707 new infections and three deaths Saturday. Some health officials believe cases will reach the thousands before 2021 is over.

“The worst-case scenario is here,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich, Premier Medical Group founder. “It’s starting already as we’ve seen our number surge into the 700s. There is nothing we have done and nothing that was changed by the governor and the mayor … to address what the problems are.”

Officials say to ‘reassess your plans’ for the holidays after surge in COVID cases across Hawaii

The delta variant is still spreading in Hawaii, Miscovich said, and is now being joined by omicron.

“Therefore, we are now going to then face the omicron variant on top of the delta variant with doubling every one and a half to three days, which is going to create a surge that most of us are predicting now that we’re well into the 1,500 to 2,000 a day range by virtue of end of January – if not sooner.”

A study released from the Imperial College London stated there is no evidence yet that omicron is milder than delta because hospitalization data remains limited. Miscovich warned it could be dangerous to tell people omicron is “mild” when we don’t know enough yet about the variant.

“The biggest factor that we need to talk about is waning immunity,” he said. “Prior to omicron … we already knew that six months after your vaccines with Pfizer, or Moderna or J&J, you were already only 50% immune. So that’s our real problem.”

Omicron suspected to be spreading rapidly in Hawaii as positivity rate doubles in 6 days

If a booster shot is needed for full protection, Miscovich said only 21% of Hawaiians are really protected.

To help ease a potential surge, he said reducing capacity at bars, restaurants and large gatherings needs to happen as soon as possible. ““Let’s do some enforcement too. I am getting so many photos and videos of what the bars and restaurants look like in the large gatherings. It’s chilling to see so many people together, no masks on.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 203 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 203 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 22. The cumulative total in the county now stands at 39,881, with 648 total deaths. According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two people infected with Listeria in Pennsylvania from packaged salads

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks, both of which are linked to packaged salads. Pennsylvania is one of eight states where this outbreak has occurred, and two people from the commonwealth are reported to be infected. New Jersey has also had two people infected from contamination, while […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant. Delta canceled 145 flights on Friday and 111 for Christmas […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Health
Honolulu, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
YourErie

Omicron variant cases identified in Erie County

On Wednesday, the Erie County Department of Health announced six cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant have been identified in Erie County. The variant was identified in specimens received from members of a local organization for which Gannon University performs regular surveillance testing. Gannon researchers confirmed the variant through genomic sequencing that was completed […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

EXPLAINER: What next as high court wades into COVID mandate?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 on whether the Biden administration can order workers at private companies and health care employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. HOW DID WE GET TO THIS […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YourErie

United stopping flights from Erie Int’l to Washington, D.C. in March

United Express is cutting 14 regional connections, including one that connects Erie International Airport to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C. That comes from the industry magazine Airline Weekly, which says the Chicago-based airline is blaming an ongoing pilot shortage for the need to re-evaluate regional service. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Worst Case Scenario#Khon#Premier Medical Group#Covid#Omicron#Hawaiians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy