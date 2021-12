DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Del Rio Station discovered five unaccompanied migrant children, Dec. 22. Around 8 a.m., Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 27 migrants shortly after they illegally entered the United States near Del Rio. The group included a six-year-old child who was caring for her one-year-old cousin, and a five-year-old traveling alone. The children had handwritten notes containing phone numbers of relatives in the United States. One child had a copy of a birth certificate.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO