Kim Kardashian Kontinues To Say She’s Single Despite Kanye’s Pleas To Reconcile, Rapper Reportedly Living With THIS Model

By Shannon Dawson
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

Despite Kanye’s numerous attempts, Kim Kardashian said she’s still decided to remain single. Last week, the star doubled down on the decision by filing legal documents to officially separate from the Grammy-award-winning hitmaker.

Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty

A source close to the 41-year-old told Page Six that Kim finds it rather odd that Ye is trying to reconcile their marital woes, especially since the Chicago native is currently living with his model girlfriend Vinetria in Malibu. Whispers of Vinetria and Ye’s rumored romance began to swirl back in early November when the two were caught canoodling during a DONDA Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. She was also reportedly with the rapper in Miami during his viral interview with the Drink Champs Podcast.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VINETRIA (@vinetrria)

“Kim is making a statement by doubling down that she’s single,” a source close to the SKIMS founder revealed to the publication. “She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house,” they added.

Kim is currently waiting for the judge to sign off on the paperwork. If granted, she would become legally single as she and the rapper continue to hash out custody details over their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The reality maven, who filed for divorce back in February , also wants to drop West’s surname and restore her famous maiden name.

So, what’s up with Ye and Vinetria anyway?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VINETRIA (@vinetrria)

A source close to the pair told E-News that they weren’t “exclusively dating” but were still “hanging out.”

“Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back,” the source continued. “Kanye likes Vinetria’s company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him.”

The insider added:

“They aren’t exclusively dating, but are casually hanging out,” noting that the rapper’s burgeoning relationship with the Pat McGrath muse was “a great distraction for Kanye” during this tough time with his divorce.

Since their split, Kimmy Cakes has been seen out and about holding hands with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. The two confirmed their suspected coupledom back in November. A source close to the lovebirds shared at the time that the two were “really happy” together “and seeing where it goes.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PIM (@kimandpeteupdates)

