Laredo, TX

North Texas man sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempting to export weapons and ammunition following an ICE HSI, federal partner assisted, investigation

By U.S. Immigrations, Customs Enforcement
 5 days ago
LAREDO, Texas – A North Texas man was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in prison for attempting to export firearms, firearm magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition to Mexico. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted the investigation with the assistance...

