ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Dexter: New Blood’s Johnny Sequoyah Reveals What’s Next After Jim’s Big Lie Is Exposed

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wlmN_0dR9M1N300
Showtime

Audrey just opened up a window of secrets on ‘Dexter: New Blood.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Johnny Sequoyah about Harrison’s slip about his father to Audrey and what’s next.

Every Dexter fan knows that Jim Lindsay isn’t who he says he is, and now Audrey and Angela know something is up. Harrison revealed that Jim Lindsay is not his father’s real name, and Audrey ended up telling her mother. Angela’s Dexter Morgan discovery rocked her world.

HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Dexter: New Blood star Johnny Sequoyah about the aftermath of Angela’s discovery. She also weighed in on whether or not Audrey is scared of Harrison at all and how she’d react to Dexter’s true identity. Read our Q&A below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLxex_0dR9M1N300
Johnny Sequoyah, Julia Jones, and Michael C. Hall on ‘Dexter: New Blood.’ (Showtime)

There was that moment when Harrison says that Jim Lindsay’s not even his father’s real name. In the midst of that moment, I feel like anyone could have just brushed it off like it’s not a big deal. Walk me through a little bit about why you think Audrey thought she needed to tell her mom?

Johnny Sequoyah: That’s a great question. Basically, Audrey’s entire life it’s really just been her and her mom. Her mom is always going to come first in a lot of ways, and even though she really cares about Harrison and really has an interest in him, I think that when she hears that, she feels torn because she obviously wants to support him and be his ally, but she also feels like she can’t carry this information and not tell her mom about it.

Do you think there was a part of her that, maybe in just her subconscious, knew that something wasn’t right in a sense when he said all of that?

Johnny Sequoyah: I think so. I think that, even though Audrey definitely plays in the world of innocence within the show, she’s a very smart girl. I think that she trusts her gut in a lot of ways, which is why she went to her mom with it because I think something about it just felt a little bit off. Especially because she and Jim in this world have been together for a few years. I think even though they’ve been together for a little bit, there is definitely an element of secrecy to Jim Lindsay, which I’m sure Audrey has her own questions about.

There’s something a little bit off about Harrison. Obviously, he’s keeping his own secrets and hiding some things as well. Do you think there’s any part of Audrey that’s scared of him at all?

Johnny Sequoyah: I think she does feel a little bit of intimidation by him, which I think she likes. She’s never met anyone like him in her life. She’s really been in this small town in isolation wondering what the world is like her entire life. So when Harrison shows up in the small town, someone who’s been across the world and seen a lot of things, I think that it’s intimidating to her, but it’s also extremely exciting and intriguing. She just wants to learn as much as she can about him.

I feel like he’s that one person that you probably feel in your gut that you probably shouldn’t be associating with. He’s the person your mom tells you not to get involved with.

Johnny Sequoyah: I completely agree with you and to bounce off of that, one of my favorite moments is in episode 2 when she says, “Mom’s really not gonna like you.” It perfectly describes her interest off the bat.

In the final moment of the last episode, Angela finds that newspaper clipping that says “Dexter Morgan is dead,” and he looks exactly like Jim. Will there be some fallout from this discovery?

Johnny Sequoyah: There will definitely be some conversations, that’s for sure. I think that if anyone lies in the relationship there can be a blowout sometimes. So, not to say that it’s happening, but I would say that Angela definitely has questions for him that she wants answered.

How do you think Audrey would react if she knew even just a little bit of the truth about Dexter? I don’t know how she would take it?

Johnny Sequoyah: Well, I think that part of her would be terrified and another part of her would probably be really excited because she is a fan of true crime podcasts. She loves Merry Fucking Kills. I think that she would definitely be very much like a mixture of excited and terrified.

What can you say about where Harrison and Audrey’s relationship will go from here? I feel like Harrison might have some feelings for her.

Johnny Sequoyah: I will definitely say that things play out within the next 5 episodes of this show. You see a lot of different things happen between Harrison and Audrey, including them having to handle different situations. I definitely ship them though. I think they’re cute together, even if they are like an unlikely match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLELc_0dR9M1N300
Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott as Audrey and Harrison. (Showtime)

They kind of give me Bonnie and Clyde vibes. It’d be interesting to see, especially if Audrey knew about Harrison’s backstory and how tragic it is, and how it may have influenced him today. I’d love to know if she would accept that and how she would move forward from it just because it’s so traumatic.

Johnny Sequoyah: I think that part of her has an inkling that there’s some darkness to him. I mean, you can feel it in his personality and how he handles himself. The more that they are drawn to each other, the more they let their guards down a little bit more and find out a little bit more about each other. I think that Audrey is torn because she really, really cares about him. She has been by his side really since the moment he got to Iron Lake. But on the other hand, I think that for a 16-year-old girl, some of this stuff can be more than she knows how to handle.

I don’t know how the season ends, of course, and I don’t know what’s next. But there are possibilities. Would you want to continue playing Audrey, if things were left open in that regard?

Johnny Sequoyah: I mean, I think it would be really fun to continue playing her. She’s a super fun character. I guess it would just depend on where she is and what she’s doing. I think there’s a lot of different versions of where she can be after the last episode of the show.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michelle Young’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From [SPOILER]

After getting engaged to [SPOILER] on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, Michelle Young is now rocking a new piece of gorgeous bling on her left ring finger!. Michelle Young is officially engaged! During the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette, Michelle accepted Nayte Olukoya’s proposal on the beach in Mexico. The proposal took place after Michelle dumped Brandon Jones and let Nayte know that he was her final pick. Nayte got down on one knee and popped the question with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring. The ring featured a pear-shaped diamond, set high on a silver band.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Why Dexter’s Past Sins Prove He Can’t Have a Happy Ending

Life for Dexter Morgan is not easy and that has been clear on Dexter: New Blood. While we watch this new season following Morgan’s life and actions, it is important to remember his past. Al that happened in Miami on the original show is still canon. That means everything that happened then is relevant to where we find the serial killer of criminals lying low as Jim Lindsay.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Sequoyah
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 photo: Kurt Caldwell’s new goal

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 on Showtime this weekend, can we go ahead and pour on praise for the series? We think that the show is in a fantastic place creatively, but also one of the worst spots possible for Dexter Morgan. Just think about how this past episode ended!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Michael C. Hall’s Mom Pitched Hilarious Idea for a Season of Show

Michael C. Hall has played a serial killer off and on for the last 15 years or so. With Dexter: New Blood, he reprises his role as everyone’s favorite killer. Now look, us fans love Dexter. He is complex, conflicted, humourous in the darkest way, and just so fun to watch. However, when it comes to Hall playing the role, not everyone is a huge fan. Mainly, his mom. She is proud of her son and his accomplishments, of course, but she just wishes he didn’t portray such a killer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Lie#Blood#Bonnie And Clyde#Hl#Q A
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Sneak Peek Teases Tensions for Michael C. Hall's Character With Episode 8

Dexter Morgan is in a fight for his life in episode 8 of Dexter: New Blood, premiering Sunday, Dec. 26 on Showtime. The episode, titled "Unfair Game," picks up where episode 7 left off with Dexter's kidnapping after he and Kurt Caldwell both show their serial killer cards to one another. Attacked from behind by the same Caldwell henchman who delivered the envelope of titanium screws to Harrison, Dexter is going to have to embrace all his instincts running from the law in Miami all those years ago to get out of this one alive.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 spoilers: What’s next for Jamie?

As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 airing on CBS in the new year, why not have a discussion about Jamie Reagan? What is this character going to be up to?. Luckily, we do have at least a tiny tease worth sharing today! The photo above is one of the first ones released for the January 7 installment entitled “Old Friends,” and here you see Will Estes having a rather-interesting conversation.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy