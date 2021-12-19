ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer officials predict the pandemic will end in 2024

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thkwr_0dR9Lyt600

Pfizer announced Friday that the future of COVID-19 may switch from pandemic to endemic by 2024.

Executives with Pfizer stated that the novel Coronavirus may end up in our lives for good, becoming more like the flu and leading to regional outbreaks.

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said how and when an endemic happens and the pandemic ends depends on the disease evolving.

What also plays a factor is how society uses vaccines and treatments as well as vaccinating areas where the rates are low.

New variants will also impact what changes may come.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes that the pandemic will come to an end when there are large dips in deaths per day and hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.

There are around 1,100 deaths per day.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, believes the pandemic phase will end soon, moving into an endemic phase.

Gottlieb made that statement before the Omicron variant was discovered.

POLITICO

Some good pandemic news to end a bad pandemic year

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse won’t publish from Friday, Dec. 24-Friday, Dec. 31. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 3. Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

FDA Finally Gets Around to Approving Pfizer's Anti-COVID Pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced today that it has finally gotten around to issuing an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's oral antiviral medication Paxlovid for the treatment of COVID-19. Pfizer reported earlier this month that its clinical trial found that the medication "reduced risk of hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
