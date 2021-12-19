ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspect wanted in pedestrian hit and run in Philadelphia

By Dinesh Patel
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On December 16, 2021, at 5:17pm, a leaving the scene auto vs. pedestrian crash occurred....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

30-year-old man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve

FAYETTEVILLE, AK – At approximately 12:52 AM on December 24, Officers responded to 1889 North College Avenue in reference to a stabbing. Upon officers’ arrival, they located an injured male in the parking lot. The victim, a 30-year-old male, had sustained an apparent stab wound. Officers and medics immediately rendered aid and quickly transported the victim to a local medical facility, where he was later pronounced deceased. Detectives were immediately called to the scene. The initial investigation leads investigators to believe that the suspect was known to the victim, and they were possibly having an argument before the deadly altercation took place. This is all the information we have at time. This investigation is ongoing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Shore News Network

Two killed in US-13 crash Thursday night

SMYRNA, DE – On December 23, 2021, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on US-13 in the dedicated left-turn lane at the intersection of Spring Meadow Drive and Hickory Ridge Road. A flashing red arrow was displayed for the left-turn lane as the 82-year-old female driver intended to turn left onto Spring Meadow Drive. At the same time, a 70-year-old female was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on US-13 in the same area. As the Equinox approached the intersection, the driver of the Ford began to turn left, crossing directly into the path of the Equinox resulting in the front left of the Equinox striking the right side of the Ford. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest near the entrance to Spring Meadow Drive.
SMYRNA, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Shore News Network

Suspects who carjacked PA Congresswoman found in Newark, Delaware

Newark- The Delaware State Police have taken 5 suspects into custody after they were located inside of a stolen vehicle, belonging to Congresswoman Scanlon. The 2017 Blue Acura MDX which was stolen out of Philadelphia, PA earlier today in an armed carjacking incident was located at 2800 Fashion Center Boulevard, Newark at approximately 9:00 p.m. this evening. The suspects were transported back to Delaware State Police Troop 2 for processing. The investigation is on-going and additional details will be released once it becomes available.
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

Two shot, one dead in shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – On December 22, 2021 at approximately 12:00 a.m., City of Roanoke E-911 Center personnel notified Roanoke Police of a disorder at a residence in the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male and adult female inside the residence, both with apparent gunshot wounds. The adult female had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. The adult male had what appeared to be a critical injury, and was pronounced deceased by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run
Shore News Network

Small plane crash-landed in Lyme on Christmas Eve

LYME, NY – On December 24, 2021 at approximately 4:32pm, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a small plane that had crashed in a field near 25717 Moffatt Road in the Town of Lyme. On-scene investigation revealed that the aircraft was a 1998 single...
ACCIDENTS
Shore News Network

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Columbus

Columbus, GA (December 20, 2021) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbus, GA. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, December 16, 2021. One deputy was injured in this incident. The preliminary information indicates that...
COLUMBUS, GA
Shore News Network

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Robbery in the 9th District [VIDEO]

On December 20, 2021, at approximately 6:55pm, an unknown black male entered Tselaine gight shop located at 1927 Walnut Street and asked when the store was closing then left. A short time later the suspect return to the store armed with a knife demanding an employee to give him the money from the cash register. After complying with the suspect’s, the suspect fled in an unknown direction with approximately $100.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Shore News Network

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Camden County

Waverly, GA (December 10, 2021) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Waverly, Camden County, GA. On Friday, December 10, 2021, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident that occurred on Amber Drive in Waverly. One man was shot and died.
WAVERLY, GA
Shore News Network

Outlaws biker gang members charged for murder of Marine

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) made four arrests in the murder investigation of Daniel Aaron. Search warrants were served this morning on two residences that resulted in the arrests of Steven Roberts, 55, Virgil Nelson, 67, Larry Ramirez, 51, and Conner Buntz, 33. Roberts and Nelson were arrested for Murder in the First Degree. Ramirez and Buntz were arrested for Accessory After the Fact. All four are members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Shore News Network

GBI Arrests Seven People in Home Invasion & Aggravated Assault Investigation

Cairo, GA (December 22, 2021) – The GBI has arrested seven people in a home invasion and aggravated assault investigation in Cairo, GA. Five of the seven arrested are under the age of 16. The Cairo Police Department asked the GBI to provide investigative assistance on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at around 12:50 a.m., for an incident that happened on 4th Street in Cairo.
CAIRO, GA
Shore News Network

Former Amtrak Employee Charged with Wire Fraud

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that KENYA BUTLER-SMALL was charged on December 21, 2021 with two counts of wire fraud for conduct alleged to have occurred while she was employed by Amtrak as an On-board Services Train Attendant. According to the bill of information,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy