Chautauqua, NY

CHPC Receives $100,000 Pledge from IA Charity Golf Association

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care recently announced a pledge and partnership with the Italian-American Charity Golf Association. The association will be pledging $100,000 towards CHPC's Star Hospice House, which is expected to open early in 2022. Italian-American Charity Golf Association Chairman David Munella says, "We are...

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Reaches 70% of Campaign Goal

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced Friday that it has reached 70% of its $1.3 million fundraising goal for its 2021 Campaign. Executive Director Amy Rohler says, "We really need everyone to come together as we approach the end of the year so we can meet our goal. During this holiday season, we all typically spend some time giving thanks and thinking about what matters. This matters." Many United Way donations are received through workplace payroll deductions across all sectors, including business, manufacturing, hospitality and tourism, and finance. According to Rohler, gifts from individuals are also a welcome component of the campaign. She says, "Every gift, big and small, makes a big difference in the lives of our community. Uniting under the common goal to improve our lives is what really drives our campaign. If you haven't donated yet, there's still time. Your gift makes a big impact on our community." Funds raised during the UWAYSCC Campaign support 43 local programs at 28 different agencies in southern Chautauqua County.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Chautauqua Hospice President/CEO Anderson Retires

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care has announced the retirement of President/CEO Shauna Anderson. Her service at CHPC began in 2003 as a Registered Nurse Case Manager and evolved over the years, including spending the last six as President/CEO. A few of the many highlights of her time at CHPC include the creation and implementation of the Palliative Care Program in 2011 and construction of the Star Hospice House, soon to be completed.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Hache Grant Association Receives Approval for Bandstand Construction

The Hache Grant Association was formed to revitalize Downtown Houma, and one of the original projects was to re-construct a bandstand downtown at the courthouse square. The ordinance was accepted at this week’s parish council meeting and the association couldn’t be more excited. Hache Grant Association President Noah...
HOUMA, LA
