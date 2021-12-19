CHPC Receives $100,000 Pledge from IA Charity Golf Association

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced Friday that it has reached 70% of its $1.3 million fundraising goal for its 2021 Campaign. Executive Director Amy Rohler says, "We really need everyone to come together as we approach the end of the year so we can meet our goal. During this holiday season, we all typically spend some time giving thanks and thinking about what matters. This matters." Many United Way donations are received through workplace payroll deductions across all sectors, including business, manufacturing, hospitality and tourism, and finance. According to Rohler, gifts from individuals are also a welcome component of the campaign. She says, "Every gift, big and small, makes a big difference in the lives of our community. Uniting under the common goal to improve our lives is what really drives our campaign. If you haven't donated yet, there's still time. Your gift makes a big impact on our community." Funds raised during the UWAYSCC Campaign support 43 local programs at 28 different agencies in southern Chautauqua County.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO