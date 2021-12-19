Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers (10-3) are playing the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. Follow along all day for updates.

Final Score

Packers 31, Ravens 30. Here's our early story.

Fourth Quarter

Packers 31, Ravens 30 (42 seconds remaining)

Starting from the Packers’ 49, Tyler Huntley ran for 15 when Preston Smith took his rush inside and lost contain. Back-to-back completions to Mark Andrews for gains of 6 (on third-and-5) and 12 moved the ball to the 11. One play later, Huntley scrambled up the middle for an 8-yard touchdown. That made it 31-30 with 42 seconds to go. The Ravens ran a sprintout for Andrews but safety Darnell Savage and cornerback Eric Stokes each got their hands on the ball.

Running back AJ Dillon recovered the onside kick.

Packers 31, Ravens 24 (2:23 remaining)

Justin Madubuike bulldozed right guard Royce Newman to sack Aaron Rodgers on third down. Now, a delay of game on the punt team and a poor punt by Corey Bojorquez has the Ravens just 49 yards from the end zone.

Packers 31, Ravens 24 (4:47 remaining)

Tyler Huntley’s 3-yard scramble has kept the Ravens alive. A bunch of short completions to Marquise Brown and a huge fourth-and-6 conversion to tight end Mark Andrews set up the score.

Packers 31, Ravens 17 (9:26 remaining)

Aaron Rodgers should have set the franchise record for career touchdown passes. Instead, he let the Ravens hang around. After a big fourth-down stop by Green Bay’s defense, the Packers had a first-and-goal at the 6 on Marcedes Lewis’ tackle-breaking gain of 23. On third-and-goal at the 11, the Ravens blew the coverage and Rodgers had Allen Lazard for what should have been an easy touchdown. Instead, Rodgers led Lazard too far. Mason Crosby’s 29-yard field goal made it a two-touchdown game.

Packers 28, Ravens 17 (11:56 remaining)

The Packers might have just ended the game. The Ravens went for it on fourth-and-5 from their 29 but came up empty. On third down, Darnell Savage – torched throughout the first half by tight end Mark Andrews – denied a deep completion. On fourth down, Rashan Gary’s quick rush forced an errant checkdown.

Packers 28, Ravens 17 (12:54 remaining)

Aaron Rodgers made history with his 11-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It was the second big play of the drive by Valdes-Scantling. On third-and-9, he blew away cornerback Kevon Seymour on an in-breaker for a gain of 25 to the 25.

Third Quarter

Packers 21, Ravens 17 (3:20 remaining)

Justin Tucker booted a 38-yard field goal to cut the margin to four. The Ravens were going to go for it on fourth-and-1 but guard Ben Cleveland was flagged for a false start – a potential four-point miscue. The drive started with four consecutive runs that picked up 39 yards.

Packers 21, Ravens 14 (7:40 remaining)

The Packers lobbied for interference on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ touchdown in the first quarter and on Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens on an incompletion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling late in the second quarter. They didn’t get those calls but they did get a ticky-tack call on cornerback Kevon Seymour for a fleeting tug on Allen Lazard’s jersey on Lazard’s third-and-10 drop. Given a gift first-and-goal at the 9, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones. Lazard picked linebacker Josh Bynes, allowing Jones to turn his route upfield for an easy score. It’s Rodgers’ 441st career touchdown pass, one off Brett Favre’s franchise record.

Second Quarter

Packers 14, Ravens 14 (0:00)

The Packers had a chance for the go-ahead score but, with a first down at midfield, Justin Houston blew past backup right tackle Dennis Kelly to sack Aaron Rodgers. On second-and-19, Josiah Deguara dropped a pass at the sideline. On third-and-19, Rodgers threw a beauty to Marquez Valdes-Scantling but the ball fell incomplete as Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens arrived a split-second early to prevent the connection. Valdes-Scantling got up begging for a flag but didn't get one.

Thanks to Mason Crosby's rare win of the opening coin toss, the Packers will get the ball to start the second half. Rodgers is 11-of-15 passing for 147 yards, one touchdown and a 126.2 passer rating.

Packers 14, Ravens 14 (1:09 remaining)

The Packers needed an answer – not just in points but time – and got one. On the score, Davante Adams beat Ravens cornerback Robert Jackson – fresh off the practice squad – for a 3-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. It was the 65th scoring connection from Aaron Rodgers to Adams, tying the Rodgers-to-Jordy Nelson franchise record. Also, that was touchdown No. 70 of Adams' career, passing Nelson for second place on the franchise list behind Don Hutson's 99.

Rodgers got things rolling by diagnosing a corner blitz and ripping one to reserve tight end Tyler Davis for 22. A boot to Marcedes Lewis gained 10, Aaron Jones had a run for 9 and a catch for 3, Rodgers scrambled for 8, and AJ Dillon broke a tackle to turn a short completion into a gain of 12 to the 2 at the 2-minute warning.

Ravens 14, Packers 7 (7:11 remaining)

Mark Andrews is destroying Darnell Savage, and the Ravens are springing the early upset. On second-and-goal from the 9, Andrews beat Savage across the back of the end zone and caught Tyler Huntley’s pass for their second scoring connection of the day. Andrews has six receptions for 95 yards and his two scores; the Packers have 96 yards as a team. Baltimore leads 32-11 in plays, which might be worth watching.

Packers 7, Ravens 7 (12:50 remaining)

The Packers wasted no time in tying the score. Rodgers was 5-of-5 for 74 yards on a lightning-fast touchdown drive. AJ Dillon blasted into the end zone from 2 yards out, an easy score thanks to blocks from left guard Jon Runyan Jr. and left tackle Yosh Nijman. The big play was a 31-yard deep shot to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

First Quarter

Ravens 7, Packers 0 (0:00 remaining)

The Ravens lead 120-36 in total yardage. Green Bay’s special teams have been guilty of two penalties – kick interference on Isaac Yiadom to give the Ravens great field position on their scoring drive and holding on Isaiah McDuffie to put the Packers in a hole.

Ravens 7, Packers 0 (2:33 remaining)

Mark Andrews is storming through Darnell Savage and the Packers’ defense to start the game. Andrews had two key plays on the opening drive and two more on this drive. His 22-yard catch jump-started the drive, and he punctuated it with an 8-yard touchdown catch. Savage pleaded for offensive pass interference, and maybe he was right, but Green Bay’s got to tighten up the coverage. The defensive backs seemingly are playing a mile off the receivers because of the Ravens’ speed, though defensive coordinator Joe Barry downplayed that factor this week.

“You know what though? They are very fast but, shoot, you look at the 13 games we’ve played this year, if you look at the wide receivers, every single one of them are 4.3 or 4.4 every single week, you know?” Barry said. “I think what puts this offense in a different category is that it’s so unique to what you defend week in and week out. This is a very unique offense. (Offensive coordinator Greg) Roman does an unbelievable job. It obviously starts with Lamar but even with their backup Huntley, it’s not like with Lamar, if he doesn’t play, they have to scrap their offense and go to their ‘Backup Quarterback Plan.’ Huntley’s going to come in and run the same offense that they’ve been running. But, they have speed, but this is the National Football League. There’s fast guys that you have to defend every single week.”

Packers 0, Ravens 0 (6:05 remaining)

Both quarterbacks have missed golden opportunities. On first-and-goal on the Ravens’ first possession, Tyler Huntley threw behind Marquise Brown for what should have been a touchdown. On third-and-4, Davante Adams beat cornerback Tavon Young with a slant-and-go but Rodgers led Adams too far for what would have been a big gain.

On the punt, Corey Bojorquez hit a tremendous 47-yarder for a fair catch but gunner Isaac Yiadom inexplicably plowed right into Devin Duvernay, so the Ravens will set up shop at Green Bay’s 45.

Packers 0, Ravens 0 (7:38 remaining)

The Packers got a huge goal-line stand on the opening possession. A 44-yard catch and run by tight end Mark Andrews, a fourth-and-1 run by quarterback Tyler Huntley and a third-and-2 conversion to Andrews gave the Ravens a first-and-goal at the 5. However, the Packers slammed the door. On third-and-goal at the 3, Preston Smith’s rush forced an errant throw. On fourth-and-goal, it appeared Huntley was looking to score on a quarterback draw. The Packers gummed up the middle and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell threw Huntley down at the 7 for a sack.

Packers 0, Ravens 0 (opening kickoff)

As promised, it's all hands on deck on special teams. Starting cornerback Rasul Douglas tackled Devin Duvernay at the 23 on the opening kickoff.

Who Needs Practice? Not Aaron Rodgers

Practice makes perfect, or so goes the cliché.

Then there’s Aaron Rodgers.

The reigning MVP has practiced only twice over the past month, including not at all this week, as he plays through a broken pinky toe.

Rodgers enters Sunday’s game as the hottest quarterback in the NFL. In Green Bay’s three games from Week 11 through Week 14, Rodgers is No. 1 with:

- A 126.5 passer rating, 14.3 points better than Matthew Stafford.

- 344.3 passing yards per game, 25.0 yards better than Justin Herbert.

- 3.3 touchdowns per game, 0.3 touchdown better than Stafford.

- 8.98 yards per attempt, 0.21 yards better than Mac Jones (not including Jones’ performance on Saturday at Indianapolis).

- 10-0 touchdown to interception ratio, better than Stafford’s 9-1.

How is that relative perfection possible without practice?

“As Allen Iverson once famously talked about practice, maybe there’s some other things involved in preparation,” Rodgers said in the accompanying video. “I’ve always been somebody that enjoys the practice environment and the competition at practice. I love competing in any situation.

“But there’s a routine to it and helps you feel comfortable going into the game. Because of the situation with my toe, obviously I’ve had to come up with a different routine that’s worked for me to get me in the right headspace to play well on game day. But it just comes down to a rhythm, and when I can get into that rhythm, I’ve had stretches like this before.”

The potential is there for another big game for Rodgers as he attacks a secondary down the two starting cornerbacks, two starting safeties and two other top corners.

How to Watch Packers at Ravens

TV: Fox – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (field reporters).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst). ESPN Radio – Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline). SIRIUS – 137 (GB), 82 (Bal.) | XM – 380 (GB), 227 (Bal.) | SXM App – 811 (GB), 802 (Bal.).

Packers at Ravens Inactives

Lamar Jackson is out for the Ravens.

History Lessons

The Packers lead the series 4-2, though the Ravens have outscored them 135-108. The teams last met in 2017 at Lambeau Field. With Aaron Rodgers out with a broken collarbone and Brett Hundley throwing three interceptions, the Ravens won 23-0. Green Bay won its last trip to Baltimore, 19-17 in 2013. Rodgers threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson in the third quarter and Mason Crosby made four field goals.

Packers at Ravens Betting Breakdown

The Packers are an 8.5-point favorite as of midday Sunday at SI Sportsbook. The line was 5 on Monday but has trickled up all week based on the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the state of their secondary.

With about 1 hour until kickoffs, the Packers were up to 9-point favorites at PointsBet. About 85 percent of the bets and money are on Green Bay.

Did You Know?

One: The Ravens have won 13 consecutive games against NFC foes, the league’s longest streak since New England won 17 straight spanning the 2005 through 2009 seasons. On the other hand, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 8-3 against the AFC.

Two: The Ravens have notched a league-high five wins vs. teams with winning records. Four of those have come at home. The Packers have four wins vs. teams with winning records, including San Francisco, Cincinnati and Kansas City on the road.

Three: Rodgers has 439 career touchdown passes, second-most in Packers history behind Brett Favre’s 442. OK, you probably heard that this week. Favre threw 216 touchdowns in road games, still 10 more than Rodgers, but also tossed 99 more interceptions (154 to 55).

