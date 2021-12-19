ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD rookie gives lieutenant lap dance at wild holiday party now under investigation

By Tina Moore
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

An NYPD rookie got down and dirty at a raucous holiday bash for her Bronx precinct — giving her lieutenant a raunchy, caught-on-video lap dance at the wild event, according to footage and sources.

The not-so-Finest moment infuriated department higher-ups, who have launched an investigation into Thursday’s incident — and already booted the lieutenant to Transit, sources told The Post.

The newbie female cop is seen in the seamy footage wearing a checkered black-and-white miniskirt, black cut-off tank top and black knee-high boots as she grinds on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry in the Yonkers bar, according to law enforcement sources and several videos.

“Oh, my God!’’ someone in the crowd shouts.

The married, grinning higher-up sits in his chair in the middle of the crowd — at times resting his hands on his sexy underling’s thighs — as she shakes her booty against his groin and some people cheer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBXCn_0dR9LXFb00
The rookie cop was seen grinding on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a44i9_0dR9LXFb00
The identity of the female officer could not be immediately confirmed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Ynh_0dR9LXFb00
A rep for the NYPD said the department was looking into the incident.

At one point, she straddles the lieutenant from the front, cupping his neck with her arm with her skirt hiked up, revealing black undies, as an onlooker playfully hands him a wad of cash.

The lieutenant stands up afterward and hugs the woman.

McGarry, who lives with his wife in the city’s northern suburbs, “knows he f–ked up,” a police source said.

“Messing with your subordinate is a no-no on the job,” the source said.

“[The rookie cop] doesn’t know any better because she just came on the job. I can’t even tell you how many times they tell incoming supervisors that.

“It sets a bad precedent,’’ the source said of McGarry’s alleged actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5yeT_0dR9LXFb00
The holiday party took place at Rory Dolan’s bar in Yonkers.

Two videos caught the female officer showing off her sexy moves to the lieutenant, while the third captured her on the dance floor behind another patron, who is bent over.

The identity of the female officer could not be immediately confirmed.

McGarry has already been booted to Transit District 12, sources said.

The precinct party occurred at Rory Dolan’s bar, sources said.

Some patrons of the watering hole, which is popular with local pols and cops, were disgusted by the scene.

“To be honest with you, at a family restaurant, that shouldn’t be happening,’’ said a customer who only gave his first name, Elias. “But what can you do?”

A waitress at the bar said “Ewww’’ when shown the video.

But some customers said they see nothing wrong with the sexy display.

“That’s the whole point of a Christmas party — you let yourself go,” said patron Mark D.

Another customer called the incident “crazy.

“[But] that’s what Christmas parties are all about,” she said.

Both officers’ phones went unanswered and were not taking messages Sunday.

A rep for the NYPD only said the department was looking into the incident.

The Lieutenants Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Association declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Gabrielle Fonrouge

Comments / 101

Really?
5d ago

Were they on duty? NO! Was it a party? YES! SO WHAT! They are normal humans! So what now this is a problem? Not in uniforms, not on duty. They can have fun also. Now parties are getting censored!?! Ridiculous. Oh but the wonderful Omar married her brother and she’s elected to office? Ocasio who knows what she did while bartending!

Reply(12)
25
Antonio
5d ago

In reading the comments on here, either you guys have never been in a position of leadership or ignored on proper workplace behavior. Whether on duty or not, he is still her superior. Plus, this a company party, not some personal get together. I can guarantee you every human resources manager cringed when they say this video.

Reply(1)
9
Tommy Leggieri
5d ago

So what big deal let them have fun it’s not a crime it’s not against the law but the real criminals are causing havoc in the streets that’s fine though?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Airport police officer who hit woman in face won’t be charged

A police officer who struck a woman at Miami International Airport last year will not be charged, in a ruling by the city’s Attorney’s Office.The incident happened in July 2020 at Miami Dade Airport in Florida and was captured on a fellow officer’s body camera.The woman, who is unmasked, was reportedly drunk and is seen becoming aggressive, shouting at Antonio Rodriguez and another officer in the airport terminal.“You acting like you white when you really black? What you going to do?” the woman is heard saying on the footage, squaring up to Rodriguez.The video then shows the office pulling...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox5ny.com

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot leaving club in Queens; suspect killed

NEW YORK - An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was in critical but stable condition after he was shot multiple times while leaving a nightclub in Woodside, Queens early Thursday morning, said police. The suspect was shot and later died at a local hospital. At about 3:16 a.m., the officer was leaving...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Lieutenant, Edwin Jerez, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 0132 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Edwin Jerez. NYPD Lieutenant. Charges:. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Yonkers, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD school safety agent dead in wild shootout between ex-boyfriend and current beau outside Queens club

An off-duty NYPD school safety officer leaving a Queens nightclub after her 27th birthday celebration died in a wild street shootout between her current boyfriend and a jealous ex-lover early Thursday, police sources said. Mye Johnson, mother to a 7-year-old boy, took a bullet to the torso and two more to her lower body in the 4:05 a.m. gunfight as she exited her party at Solletto on Steinway ...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Lap Dance#Dance Floor#Transit#The Post
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Department Releases Video Of Officer Being Assaulted

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has released surveillance video of an officer being assaulted by a detainee. “This continued violence against our law enforcement officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We must come together as one to protect our community and out police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts,” said MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez in a statement. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 7:44 p.m. The officer could be seen trying to fingerprint the detainee. Text below the video notes “the officer attempts to secure the prisoner while giving him verbal commands.” As the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Woman stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, tenant questioned

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment where she had been staying, police said Wednesday. The 68-year-old tenant who took her temporarily into his home on E. 219th St. near White Plains Road in Williamsbridge is being questioned but has not been charged, cops said. The victim, whose name was immediately released, was stabbed in the chest about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday inside ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New York Post

Gunman in NYC fatal bodega shooting was a regular customer

The suspect who gunned down a Brooklyn bodega worker in a robbery gone wrong was a regular customer — and had come in just hours earlier for an egg sandwich, an NYPD source said Wednesday. Fadhl Moosa was shot in the head and killed just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 30-Year-Old Man Murdered By Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man has died after police said he was shot in the head by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Brooklyn. It happened just after midnight Saturday at a home on 83rd Street in Bensonhurst. Investigators said the victim was at his new girlfriend’s house when the woman’s ex showed up and shot him. The suspect, 33, was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene. Police said the woman’s daughter was home at the time, though the child was not hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Officers shoot, kill man armed with knife in Brooklyn: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Authorities in Brooklyn opened fire and fatally shot a man armed with a knife early Monday morning, police said. The incident occurred on Eastern Parkway, near the corner of Utica Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police said officers responded to 911 calls around 4:10 a.m. reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested for allegedly throwing fatal punch during Brooklyn fight

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — The 23-year-old Illinois man who allegedly threw a fatal punch during a Brooklyn fight was arrested Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Dulat Abdikrimov faces charges of assault and menacing in the Oct. 17 attack, police said. The victim, 41-year-old Batyr Akmammedov, died three days after being punched in the head near the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD School Safety Agent Mye Johnson Killed In Triple Shooting Outside Queens Club

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and two others were hurt Thursday in a triple shooting outside a club in Queens. Police said 27-year-old Mye Johnson, an NYPD school safety agent, died. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in Astoria. The scene on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard remained blocked by police tape for hours, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. “I heard like five (shots), probably. Like, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow,'” said Alex Kyriakides. At first, Kyriakides thought the noise was traffic on the overpass. Later, he learned three people were shot. “It’s terrible. I mean no one wants to see the loss...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

She’s nobody’s lackey: NYC’s new police commissioner will report straight to the mayor — just like all the men did

New York’s incoming mayor just made history by appointing a Black woman to run the nation’s largest police department, and already there are attempts to undermine her authority. Mayor-elect Eric Adams kept his promise to hire a woman, and threw in a bonus by selecting a Black woman with roots in Queens. Keechant Sewell, who grew up in the Queensbridge Houses, said she had “come full circle” in ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

AOC goes to war with former NYPD commissioner over homeless living on NYC subway

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton for referring to homeless people living on the New York City subway as “furniture”.The New York Representative responded to a viral tweet from Mr Bratton about homeless sleeping on an E Train during the Wednesday morning rush hour.“You know why NY’s ‘recovery’ isn’t happening?” Mr Bratton asked. “This photo today on the E Train at 6.45am at 42nd & 8th says it all. Why should working people & tourists be subjected to this? How’s it fair to those who need services? Imagine the cops’ frustration with no support to...
HOMELESS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy