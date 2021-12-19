NYPD rookie gives lieutenant lap dance at wild holiday party now under investigation

An NYPD rookie got down and dirty at a raucous holiday bash for her Bronx precinct — giving her lieutenant a raunchy, caught-on-video lap dance at the wild event, according to footage and sources.

The not-so-Finest moment infuriated department higher-ups, who have launched an investigation into Thursday’s incident — and already booted the lieutenant to Transit, sources told The Post.

The newbie female cop is seen in the seamy footage wearing a checkered black-and-white miniskirt, black cut-off tank top and black knee-high boots as she grinds on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry in the Yonkers bar, according to law enforcement sources and several videos.

“Oh, my God!’’ someone in the crowd shouts.

The married, grinning higher-up sits in his chair in the middle of the crowd — at times resting his hands on his sexy underling’s thighs — as she shakes her booty against his groin and some people cheer.

The rookie cop was seen grinding on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry.

The identity of the female officer could not be immediately confirmed.

A rep for the NYPD said the department was looking into the incident.

At one point, she straddles the lieutenant from the front, cupping his neck with her arm with her skirt hiked up, revealing black undies, as an onlooker playfully hands him a wad of cash.

The lieutenant stands up afterward and hugs the woman.

McGarry, who lives with his wife in the city’s northern suburbs, “knows he f–ked up,” a police source said.

“Messing with your subordinate is a no-no on the job,” the source said.

“[The rookie cop] doesn’t know any better because she just came on the job. I can’t even tell you how many times they tell incoming supervisors that.

“It sets a bad precedent,’’ the source said of McGarry’s alleged actions.

The holiday party took place at Rory Dolan’s bar in Yonkers.

Two videos caught the female officer showing off her sexy moves to the lieutenant, while the third captured her on the dance floor behind another patron, who is bent over.

The identity of the female officer could not be immediately confirmed.

McGarry has already been booted to Transit District 12, sources said.

The precinct party occurred at Rory Dolan’s bar, sources said.

Some patrons of the watering hole, which is popular with local pols and cops, were disgusted by the scene.

“To be honest with you, at a family restaurant, that shouldn’t be happening,’’ said a customer who only gave his first name, Elias. “But what can you do?”

A waitress at the bar said “Ewww’’ when shown the video.

But some customers said they see nothing wrong with the sexy display.

“That’s the whole point of a Christmas party — you let yourself go,” said patron Mark D.

Another customer called the incident “crazy.

“[But] that’s what Christmas parties are all about,” she said.

Both officers’ phones went unanswered and were not taking messages Sunday.

A rep for the NYPD only said the department was looking into the incident.

The Lieutenants Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Association declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Gabrielle Fonrouge