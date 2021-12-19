ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Mailman slashed in face during dispute in the Bronx

By Larry Celona and
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6NUY_0dR9LWMs00

A mailman was slashed in the face in The Bronx on Sunday morning when he got into a dispute with another guy, police said.

The 37-year-old US Postal Service employee was at 35-50 White Plains Road in Olinville when words were exchanged around 11 a.m., leading the other man to cut him in the face, according to police.

The mail carrier was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect fled, and there was no description of him available, according to cops.

It was unclear what the dispute was about.

Comments

Scott Cervantes
5d ago

“… no description of him available, according to the cops.” But guess what? There’s something called KARMA! And it pays SWEET when it pays! The BIBLE says it like this, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” ( GALATIANS 6:7).

Reply
9
 

