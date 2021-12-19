ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

In Brazil's sweltering Amazon, Santa swaps his sled for boat

By Orlando JUNIOR, MICHAEL DANTAS
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfoSB_0dR9LQ4W00
Santa -- actually a member of the Friends of Father Christmas non-profit -- waves to children as his boat reaches the Brazilian Amazon town of Careiro da Varzea on December 18, 2021 /AFP

In the heart of Brazil's steaming-hot Amazon region, a sled would be of little use to Father Christmas.

Instead, perched on the prow of a rumbling river boat, he waves cheerily to the excited children who wait for him at river's edge.

His red-and-white costume stands in sharp contrast to the emerald green tones of the world's largest tropical forest and the muddy brown waters of the Solimoes River, which feeds into the mighty Amazon.

"Merry Christmas!" Santa cries, vigorously ringing a bell as the boat approaches the town of Parana da Terra Nova, 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon.

Part of a seasonal initiative by nonprofit group Friends of Father Christmas, he travels to impoverished communities of "Ribeirinhos," families living along the river.

When he finally sets foot ashore after a three-hour journey, this Not-Your-Average-Santa does what Santas do everywhere, opening his arms to greet the giddy children who run up to meet him.

"You can't change the world, but you can make children smile at Christmastime," Santa tells AFP.

(Don't tell the children, but his real name is Jorge Alberto, he is 57 years old and his beard, sad to say, is fake.)

Furthermore, he lets AFP know, there's nothing really jolly about having to wear the heavy plush outfit in the sweltering Amazon heat, and bringing presents to kids in the most remote regions is no cakewalk.

Santa has to borrow a small boat to get into one narrow branch of the river, and he walks with trepidation across a rough-hewn wooden footbridge that inspires little confidence.

But when the Amazonian Santa arrives at his destination, the payoff is huge: the ear-to-ear smiles on the faces of children who are able, for a moment, to forget the harsh realities of life in a poverty-stricken, Covid-scarred region.

"Our challenge is to go to places where no one else goes," says Denise Kassama, 50, the coordinator of the project, which aims to bring Christmas cheer to 4,000 children this season. "We don't just come to distribute gifts, we come to bring joy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZzNO_0dR9LQ4W00
Seeing the ear-to-ear smiles of waiting children makes the steamy business of being an Amazonian Santa worthwhile, volunteers in the Friends of Father Christmas group say /AFP/File

So even if there was no white Christmas here -- the late afternoon instead saw a torrential downpour -- Santa and his "elves" are undaunted. They organize games, apply cheery makeup to eager young faces and, yes, spread a good deal of joy.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Santa Claus delivers Christmas cheer in Brazil’s City of God slum

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Santa Claus strode into the Brazil’s City of God favela this week, delivering much-needed Christmas cheer to some of Rio de Janeiro’s poorest children. Dressed in an unseasonably warm red suit and jacket, with an artificial white beard strapped to his chin,...
RIO, WI
AFP

Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

Santa has been cleared for travel in Canada's airspace after showing proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test, the transport minister said Thursday. "This year, I'm delighted to clear Santa and his crew for travel in Canadian skies," the minister, Omar Alghabra said in a statement. "When I spoke to Santa (in a call to the North Pole), he assured me that he met all the pre-entry requirements to re-enter Canada," he said. Santa's flight crew -- including reindeer Rudolph, whose "nose shone red and bright (but) made sure he had no Covid-19 symptoms before taking off" -- have also been given the all clear.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon River#Manaus#Brazilian
electrek.co

If Santa swapped his sleigh for an electric bike, this beautiful one would be it

When it comes to custom themed electric bicycles, US e-bike company Super73 pretty much always wins first, second, and third place. Everyone else is simply playing for an honorable mention. The brand has gone all out on probably more than a hundred custom themed e-bikes by now, often partnering with fun brands and sports teams to redesign its popular moped-style electric bikes. And this Santa-themed e-bike is definitely topping the “Nice” list this year.
BICYCLES
AFP

Brazil's samba symbol Monarco dead at 88

Brazilian singer and composer Hildemar Diniz, known as Monarco and considered one of the most important figures of samba music, died Saturday aged 88. His death was announced by Portela, one of the most famous samba schools in Rio de Janeiro where he served as president. "It is with deep sadness that Portela reports the death of our honorary president, Monarco," who had been hospitalized since November in the city "to undergo bowel surgery," the school said on its website. It said he died from complications during the surgery.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
LIFESTYLE
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
AFP

AFP

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy