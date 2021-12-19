ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman tests positive for COVID-19

By Vic Brousseau
 5 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Matt Cartwright tells Eyewitness News he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cartwright confirmed to Eyewitness News that he was vaccinated earlier this year, but developed COVID symptoms Friday and took a COVID test, which came back positive. Cartwright says he’s been reaching out to those he has been in contact with over the last several days.

Cartwright says he will follow CDC protocols, and is currently quarantined at home with what he calls mild flu-like symptoms.

