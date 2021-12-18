ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New Details on Jan 6 and COVID Spiking Again

pbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the House of Representatives voted to hold former President Trump’s Chief...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marconews.com

New York brings back mask mandate as cases spike; South African president tests positive for COVID: Live updates

Masks will be required starting Monday in all indoor public places across New York unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement for entry. The mandates come as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide more than 43% since Thanksgiving, straining the health care system amid staffing shortages, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. New cases have been rising steadily across most of the nation in recent weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Voting Rights
MSNBC

How Jim Jordan could wind up getting arrested by Congress

Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
Fox News

GOP Sen. John Thune seriously considering retirement: report

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., is reportedly considering not seeking another term in Congress, despite being the second-highest ranking member in the Senate GOP. Thune, who ranks just below Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is telling people in his home state that 2022 might be his final year in Congress, according to The New York Times.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Politico raises eyebrows with evidence-free claim Kamala Harris is victim of coordinated Hispanic radio attack

Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy