New Details on Jan 6 and COVID Spiking Again

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
Masks will be required starting Monday in all indoor public places across New York unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement for entry. The mandates come as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide more than 43% since Thanksgiving, straining the health care system amid staffing shortages, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. New cases have been rising steadily across most of the nation in recent weeks.
A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich drew laughter from colleagues when she asked Jen Psaki if the raft of pet news indicated this was “the worst week ever for the White House.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Psaki held a briefing that was dominated by questions on President Joe Biden’s...
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly two dozen top Republicans in the lower chamber on Wednesday called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to reopen the Capitol for public visitor access. In a letter obtained by Fox News, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. James Comer,...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
A day after he failed to appear before the January 6 committee for congressional testimony, Michael Flynn sued to block the committee from accessing his phone records. The former national security adviser is now the latest Trump confidant to take the committee to court. On Tuesday, Flynn sued House Speaker...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has refused to support Democrats’ Build Back Better Act, partly because he worries the bill’s continuation of monthly child tax credit payments would subsidize drug use among some parents. Manchin’s concern about the benefits may stem from complaints he heard from constituents, including a...
Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
With the end of 2021 just days away now, we’re already able to make some definitive pronouncements about what lies ahead for people in the New Year. Especially when it comes to the prospect of a new stimulus check for the tens of millions of Americans who got acclimated to receiving those payments on a monthly basis since July.
Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., is reportedly considering not seeking another term in Congress, despite being the second-highest ranking member in the Senate GOP. Thune, who ranks just below Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is telling people in his home state that 2022 might be his final year in Congress, according to The New York Times.
Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
