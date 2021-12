Baseball fans aren’t getting what they wall want for the holidays. An agreement between the MLBPA and MLB to end the lockout would be the best Christmas gift, but hopefully, that will come soon into the new year. To get into the holiday spirit, it is good to focus on the less fortunate. Chris Taylor, a noted good guy, certainly has taken the holiday spirit and put it to good use by doing a virtual visit with a young Dodgers fan who is a patient at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

