Presidential Election

Kanye West Called A 'GOP Plant' In Failed 2020 Presidential Campaign

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign had plenty of skeptics, but according to new details, the plot behind Ye’s bid was far more profound than him being a ploy to lure voters away from Joe Biden. On Friday (December 17), The Daily Beast released a report detailing a...

hiphopdx.com

Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
blackchronicle.com

Black Organizers Knew Kanye West’s 2020 Campaign Was A Republican Front

The Daily Beast published an explosive report Friday documenting the Republican influence behind the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s short-lived presidential campaign. Now going by Ye, the rapper’s campaign received services almost exclusively from Republican-affiliated organizations and operatives. According to the Daily Beast, FEC filings for Ye’s...
Washington State
Fox News

CNN host admits he's puzzled by Biden's unpopularity, claims low approval rating is not his fault

Liberal CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria admitted Thursday he was puzzled by President Biden's unpopularity. In a Post piece headlined, "The puzzle of Joe Biden’s unpopularity," Zakaria claimed Biden's low approval rating wasn't actually his fault, but that he was instead "paying the price" for being president during "complicated times."
mxdwn.com

Kanye West’s Independent Campaign For President Was Allegedly Run By Republican Groups

In 2020, nothing appeared to make sense. This includes hip-hop rapper Kanye West’s bid for the presidential office. Unlike most presidential candidates, West had no political credentials prior to him announcing his decision to run for the President of the United States. It became even more of a concerning joke after West created the “Birthday Party”, as Stereogum states, “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday”. West has created many shocking moments in his career, but this one took the cake.
Daily Mail

Why have Biden cheerleaders CNN and the New York Times BOTH turned on the president? Liberal outlets suggest Biden should not run again and propose lists of alternative presidential candidates

CNN and the New York Times - two of the mainstream media's cheerleaders for the Biden administration who have pulled punches over scandals - have both suggested the President should bow out of the 2024 running. The New York Times published an opinion piece on Wednesday by columnist Bret Stephens...
Daily Beast

Kanye West’s ‘Independent’ Campaign Was Secretly Run by GOP Elites

New documents show Kanye West’s doomed White House campaign—styled as an “independent” third-party effort—appears to have disguised potentially millions of dollars in services it received from a secretive network of Republican Party operatives, including advisers to the GOP elite and a managing partner at one of the top conservative political firms in the country.
The Independent

Biden says prospect of running for office in 2024 will increase if Trump runs again

Joe Biden has said that he is likely to run for office in 2024 and the prospect will increase if Donald Trump decides to run again.In an interview in the ABC programme World News Tonight, anchor David Muir asked the US president if he would like to run again.“Yes,” replied Mr Biden.“But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now – from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again.”Pres. Biden to @DavidMuir on running for re-election and a possible rematch...
WSAV News 3

Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative. In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a […]
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
Slate

Kamala Harris Did Not Appreciate Getting Asked Whether Biden or Manchin is “Real President”

Vice President Kamala Harris did not hide her frustration when Charlamagne tha God asked her whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States. “So, who is the real president of this country, is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?” Charlamagne asked Harris on Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth. “C’mon Charlamagne. C’mon, it’s Joe Biden,” Harris said to the late-night talk show host. “I can’t tell sometimes,” Charlamagne chimed in before Harris cut him off as the interview evidently took a tense turn. “No, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president, it’s Joe Biden and I’m vice president. My name is Kamala Harris,” she said.
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
