ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid funding for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland doubled

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQIRH_0dR9KdqY00

Extra funding to tackle Covid-19 across Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland has been doubled.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the boost was to ensure people in the devolved nations were supported “in the face of this serious health crisis”.

The total sum has been doubled from the recently-announced £430 million.

Of this, the Scottish Government is being allocated £440 million, the Welsh Government £270 million and the Northern Ireland Executive £150 million.

The Treasury said the amounts, which are in addition to the devolved nations’ autumn Budget funding, will be kept under review.

Mr Sunak said: “Following discussions with the devolved administrations, we are now doubling the additional funding available.

“We will continue to listen to and work with the devolved administrations in the face of this serious health crisis, to ensure we’re getting the booster to people all over the UK and that people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are supported.”

The announcement comes after Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the UK Government’s initial offer of £220 million to help in the fight against the coronavirus had left the country millions of pounds worse off.

Following a Cobra meeting on Wednesday, Scotland’s Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, wrote to Mr Sunak urging him to take more action to help deal with the impact of the Omicron variant, and described the £220 million sum as “entirely inadequate”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

What are the Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland over the Christmas period?

Northern Ireland first minister Paul Givan, his deputy Michelle O’Neill and health minister Robin Swann have moved to impose additional social restrictions in light of rising coronavirus cases.The country’s nightclubs will close from 6am on Boxing Day and dancing will be discouraged at all other hospitality venues with dancefloors to discourage congregating and encouraging transmission of the virus, although exceptions will be made for weddings.Mr Givan described the additional measures as “proportionate based on where we are today” but added they will be kept under review.Mr Swann said that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was now the dominant strain in...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Kate Forbes
The Independent

Omicron: Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed ‘if necessary’, No 10 says

Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed if the worst fears about the omicron variant are realised, No 10 says – but declined to say what they will be.Contingency plans, dubbed a ‘Plan C’, have been drawn up by officials which are thought to include the return of table service in pubs and mask-wearing in more settings, in England.Downing Street said it is not “aware” of any document listing the stricter measures being considered, just days after Boris Johnson triggered his Plan B to counter fast-rising omicron cases.But the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We need to keep the characteristics of...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland and Wales prepare for stricter Covid restrictions as omicron ‘tsunami’ looms

The Welsh and Scottish governments are preparing for tougher new Covid restrictions in a bid to ward of a “tsunami” of cases of the omicron variant.Tigher rules are “likely” in Wales, the country’s health minister said, while Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon warned "further, proportionate protective measures” may be announced as soon as Monday despite an acceleration of the booster jab programme.Ms Sturgeon said her government’s aim was to offer a third vaccine dose to all adults by the end of the year as part of “urgent efforts” to stem the spread of the new varian.It comes as Boris...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to clarify tipping point for further Covid curbs

The Government is under pressure to clarify its tipping point for imposing further restrictions as new figures show the number of NHS staff absent for Covid reasons at acute trusts in London more than doubled last week.Across England as a whole, 18,829 NHS staff at acute hospital trusts were absent due to reasons relating to coronavirus on December 19, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and up 51% from 12,508 at the start of the month, according to the data from NHS England.In London, a total of 3,874 NHS staff at acute trusts were absent for Covid reasons on...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Covid#Uk#The Scottish Government#Welsh Government#Treasury#The Uk Government#Cobra#Finance#Omicron
The Independent

New UK Government Covid funding will leave Scotland worse off, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK Government’s offer of £220 million to help Scotland in the fight against the coronavirus has left the country millions of pounds “worse off”.Following a Cobra meeting on Wednesday, HM Treasury announced a total of £430 million of additional funding from the UK Reserve will be made available to the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to progress their vaccine rollout with Omicron cases on the rise.Additional in-year Barnett funding – the formula used by the Treasury to automatically adjust the amounts of public expenditure allocated to the devolved nations – will not be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Scotland and Wales warn of serious Omicron threat

Moderna vaccine more likely to cause rare heart condition, study says. Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflation of the heart muscle than its rival from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). As many as 4.9 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland nightclubs to close as daily Covid cases reach new high

Stormont ministers have agreed that nightclubs in Northern Ireland will close from Boxing Day.It comes on the same day that the region recorded its highest daily increase in case numbers of coronavirus.Some 3,231 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region on Wednesday, a jump from 2,096 cases recorded on Tuesday.Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said nightclubs will be closed from 6am on December 26.The move to close nightclubs was agreed at a virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive on Wednesday as ministers discussed how to respond to the Omicron variant.Ministers also agreed that sporting events can continue...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss has been appointed Brexit minister to thaw out Frosty EU relations

Giving Lord Frost’s role as Brexit minister to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, is a politically smart as well as logical and sensible move by Boris Johnson. The signs are that No 10 and the Treasury really do want to “get Brexit done” now as we approach the first anniversary of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. There are some remaining issues, which will probably drag on for years, but the attempt to renegotiate the UK-EU withdrawal agreement, the “divorce treaty”, has been confirmed with the departure of Frost. The Northern Ireland protocol, fishing licence and other contentious matters will be left where they are. Modest concessions by the EU, such as medicine supply to Northern Ireland, will be pocketed, and blind eyes turned by both sides to trivial violations and cross-border leakages.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from Cabinet – reports

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the Cabinet the Mail on Sunday has reported. Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week. But the Mail on Sunday reported he had been convinced to stay...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Renegotiation Isn’t Disaster in Northern Ireland

David Frost, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s longtime Brexit advisor and functionary, recently resigned from the government after a turbulent couple of weeks for Johnson. Frost was integrally connected to the British strategy of dealing with the European Union and largely the bearer of U.K. policy. His speeches set the government tone and served as opening gambits for future negotiation.
POLITICS
The Independent

Titanic Exhibition Centre transforms into mass vaccination site

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast has been transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid vaccination centre. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster doses will be available. Tanya Daly, clinical lead of the Covid vaccination programme for the South Eastern Health and...
WORLD
The Independent

Kate Forbes: Health funds could be diverted to Covid support schemes

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has said funding for Covid-19 support will come from health spending generated by Westminster funding pledges and “re-profiling” other commitments.In a letter to the Finance and Public Administration Committee, Kate Forbes broadly outlined how the £200 million pledged by the Scottish Government which will be partnered with an estimated £175 million from the UK Government will be secured.The Scottish Government has, throughout the pandemic, said it would pass on all consequentials – money generated by previously unannounced UK Government spending – north of the border.But the letter hints at a break with the previous path...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

No Omicron grants for Northern Ireland agents

Travel agents in Northern Ireland have been excluded as part of a £40 million Omicron support package for the hospitality sector. Agents were not included in a list of more than 3,200 eligible businesses published by the Northern Ireland Executive. Those to receive funds include restaurants, cafes, coffee shops...
WORLD
The Independent

Falkland Islands capital Stanley among 39 places vying for city status

The Falkland Islands’ capital Stanley is one of 39 towns bidding to be granted city status as part of a competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.For the first time ever, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependences have been allowed to apply for the title. Stanley, which is almost 8,000 miles away from the UK, is battling entries from George Town in the Cayman Islands and Gibraltar, Gibraltar for the sought-after city status. Bournemouth, Reading, Doncaster and Blackburn are some of the 22 towns in England that have applied. In Scotland, eight areas have applied, including Dumfries and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Micheal Martin: Almost half of Ireland’s adults have now received booster jab

Almost half of Ireland’s adult population has received a Covid vaccine booster, the Taoiseach has said.The update from Micheal Martin came as the HSE warned that Ireland could soon be recording 20,000 confirmed cases a day in a worst case scenario.Mr Martin said, as of Thursday, 49.9% of the adult population had been boosted, which is 37.4% of the whole population.“Great work by staff and volunteers in our vaccine centres, GPs and pharmacists,” he tweeted.Update on our vaccine rollout.Almost half (49.9%) of the adult population have now received a booster or third dose.That’s 37.4% of the total population.Great work by...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy