ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Russian truckmaker Kamaz looks to prisons to plug workforce deficit

By Reuters
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz is considering bringing in prisoners to work at its largest factories to compensate for a workforce deficit, CEO Sergei Kogogin said on Friday. "We are assessing how to apply the (work) program developed by the...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Carscoops

Russia’s Kamaz Is Facing A Worker Shortage, So They’re Considering Having Prisoners Build Vehicles

A number of companies are facing a shortage of workers, but Russia’s Kamaz might have found an unlikely solution. According to Reuters, the CEO of the country’s largest truckmaker is considering using prison labor. No decisions have been made, but Sergei Kogogin told reporters the company is “assessing how to apply the program developed by the Federal Penitentiary Service.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Uzbekistan#Russian#Rostec#Daimler#Soviet
Daily Mail

Doing bird! Prisoners are given jobs at Bernard Matthews turkey plant to plug vacancies as part of a Government drive to rehabilitate criminals

Turkey producer Bernard Matthews has drafted in prisoners to plug vacancies and ensure the birds reach tables this Christmas. Almost 100 serving or former inmates are working across the poultry and hospitality sector as part of a Government drive to rehabilitate criminals. Earlier this year it was reported that the...
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

Russian senators look to tax Facebook & Google

Russian senators are exploring the possibility of developing national tax legislation for giant global internet companies, like Facebook and Google, after new laws that will make them establish physical presences in the country. That's according to Senator Alexey Pushkov, who revealed on Friday that the Federation Council Commission on Information...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
Autoblog

Continental in the crosshairs of China feud with Lithuania

VILNIUS/FRANKFURT - China is pressuring German car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a dispute between Beijing and the Baltic state over the status of Taiwan. The targeting of Continental is an example of how the China-Lithuania...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
Business Insider

China's 'social credit' system ranks citizens and punishes them with throttled internet speeds and flight bans if the Communist Party deems them untrustworthy

China has been rolling out a system that ranks its citizens based on their "social credit." People can be punished if they drive badly, buy too many video games, or steal. It's not a unified, nationwide system, but China plans on eventually making it mandatory for everyone. The Chinese Communist...
CHINA
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
Autoblog

VW ID. models to get faster charging and bidirectional charging

Having accelerated its push into electrification, the Volkswagen Group is already unlocking more technologies for its ID. range as well as investing in further green energy options and second-life battery infrastructure. Said Elke Temme, CEO of the Group-owned charging and energy business Elli, "Our goal is to ensure that an electric vehicle is capable of being a customer’s primary car – without any compromises. That is why we are building a complete charging eco-system, with residential charging solutions and a rapid expansion of the fast-charging infrastructure required for mobile charging, as well as competent advice, comprehensive charging tariffs and the right fleet solutions for business customers."
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy