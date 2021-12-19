ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

BREAKING: Man struck and killed by train in apparent suicide

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A man who was struck and killed by a train appears to be an apparent suicide on...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

South Carolina man found dead in vehicle in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A South Carolina man was found dead in a vehicle in Birmingham on Friday, December 24, at approximately 11:55 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jesse James Valone, 29, of Greenville, South Carolina, was located unresponsive in a silver Dodge pickup by West Precinct officers in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Trussville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Trussville, AL
Accidents
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 13-year-olds death said to be accidental

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a death investigation involving a juvenile, which occurred on Tuesday, December 21, shortly after 9 p.m. According to the BPD, Jeremiah Pruitt, 13, of Birmingham, was found lying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence located at 1500 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

29-year-old shot and killed in reported robbery

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 29-year-old was shot and killed during a reported robbery on Tuesday, December 21, around 7:40 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jequaris Jerryll McCann, 29, of Birmingham, was fatally wounded when he was shot during a reported robbery at 2121 19th Street Ensley (Marathon Gas […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Elmore County woman killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Wetumpka woman on Friday, December 24, at approximately 2:17 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dannielle Morgan, 37, was fatally injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer she was driving left the roadway and struck an […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

19-year-old fatally injured in two-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports DEKALB COUNTY — A 19-year-old was fatally injured in a two-vehicle on Wednesday, December 22, at approximately 7:50 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Henagar 19-year-old was killed when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that he was driving struck a 2004 Chevy Cavalier, driven by Christopher Paul […]
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tribune
The Trussville Tribune

17-year-old injured in single-vehicle accident in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A 17-year-old was injured in a single-vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21. According to the Trussville Police Department, the 17-year-old was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle that crashed after it left the roadway on Roper Road. “The juvenile was transported for emergency […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Woman wanted in connection to shooting that injured two teens

From The Tribune staff reports GADSDEN — A woman is wanted by Gadsden Police Department for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, December 18, around 6:15 p.m. According to the Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Dexterniey “Big Dex” Procosia Deshynnette Russell, 25, s wanted for her involvement in a shooting that occurred at a convenience store. Gadsden […]
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

13-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 13-year-old was shot and killed in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, at approximately 9:06 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jeremiah Pruitt, 13, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury inside a private residence located in the 1500 block of 51st Street Ensley in Birmingham. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Plane crash in Marion County injures pilot

From The Tribune staff reports MARION COUNTY — A plane crash injures the pilot, sole occupant, on Tuesday, December 21, at approximately 2:24 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), A Beech Model D-55 Fixed Wing twin-engine plane crashed in a field near Interstate 22 behind the Love’s Truck Stop at exit 14. […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 23-year-old charged in shooting death of Birmingham firefighter

From The Tribune staff reports PELHAM — A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an off-duty Birmingham firefighter. According to the Pelham Police Department (PPD), detectives obtained a murder warrant Monday, December 20, charging Aristola Devinci Jenkins in the shooting death of 46-year-old Christopher Lee Easter. Related Story: One dead after shooting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures two more

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals woman and injured two more people on Monday, December 20, at approximately 7:05 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Angela V. Carroll, 56, was fatally injured when the 2005 Buick LaCrosse she was […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

21-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports CALHOUN COUNTY — A Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, December 19, at approximately 4:30 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kenneth David Smith, 21, was fatally injured when the 2016 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham Mayor’s Office employee arrested on felony charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Mayor’s Office employee was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday, December 19, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County inmate list, Uche Bean, 32, of Birmingham, was arrested on felony charges of second-degree domestic violence and third-degree burglary. She was released from the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One dead after shooting in Pelham

From The Tribune staff reports PELHAM — One person was shot and killed in a Pelham afternoon shooting on Sunday, December 19. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, officers responded to West Stonehaven Circle around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Robinson said that […]
PELHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy