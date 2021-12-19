BREAKING: Man struck and killed by train in apparent suicide
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A man who was struck and killed by a train appears to be an apparent suicide on...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A man who was struck and killed by a train appears to be an apparent suicide on...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0