Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (health protocols) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Young did not clear health protocols and will remain sidelined for Saturday's clash with the Knicks. Lou Williams and Onyeka Okongwu have also been ruled out due to health protocols. Delon Wright, who started in Young's place on Thursday, is probable with an ankle injury and could remain in the starting five if he is active.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO