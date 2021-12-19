Mount St. Mary’s snaps 6 game losing streak; picks up first win over UMES since 2017

EMMITSBURG, Md. – Mount St. Mary’s snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday defeating Maryland Eastern Shore 82-65. It was the Mount’s first win over the Hawks since 2017.

“We were due for [a win],” said Mount head coach Antoine White. “We’ve been so close, but it felt like we were so far away at the same time.”

In a effort led by grad students Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz, who had 27 and 23 points respectively, the Mount connected for 14 threes, which is tied for the fourth most in a game in program history.

Mount led 44-29 at the half in a chippy game in which 31 fouls were committed and four players fouled out.

“UMES is a really good team,” said White. “They play hard an they throw a lot at you and I’m just super proud of how our players played today. It got a little chippy [but] I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure, especially at the end of the game.”

The Hawks found some momentum in the third quarter, the only frame in which they outscored the Mountaineers, but only by a point.

Mount entered the fourth quarter with a 14 point lead that only grew after the Mountaineers were in the bonus after the first couple of minutes in which they went 9-11 from the charity stripe which helped secure the the 17 point win over Maryland Eastern Shore.

The Mountaineers are now 2-7 on the season and will close out non-conference play on Tuesday (Dec. 21) against UMBC.

