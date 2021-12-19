ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel angry after Chelsea made to play Wolves despite Covid cases

By Jacob Steinberg at Molineux
 5 days ago
Thomas Tuchel on the touchline during Chelsea’s draw with Wolves at Molineux. Photograph: Matt West/REX/Shutterstock

Thomas Tuchel reacted furiously after the Premier League rejected Chelsea’s request to postpone their game against Wolves because of a Covid-19 outbreak. Chelsea asked for the game to be called off on Saturday morning after Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek became the latest players to go into isolation.

Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku had already tested positive last week. The Premier League board denied Chelsea’s request, however, deeming they had enough players available and the fixture did not meet the criteria for postponement.

That drew an angry response from Tuchel, whose depleted side fell six points below Manchester City at the top of the league after Wolves held them to a goalless draw at Molineux.

“We were struggling with the preparation because we had several consecutive days with positive Covid tests and then we travelled together for three hours with the team, we had dinner together we had another positive test with Jorginho,” Chelsea’s manager told the BBC. “People are worried because they were on the same bus and had the same dinner.

“Obviously it was not enough to postpone the match and we had to play but you cannot demand 100% focus. It was everything else but calm. Today in the morning at 8.30am they knock on the door and have another test nobody knew about, so do we wake players up who want to sleep a bit longer?”

Six other Premier League games were called off this weekend, with the league set to hold emergency meetings with club owners and team managers on Monday to discuss the escalating disruption. Tuchel, however, was not concerned about questions of integrity and his anger centred on health concerns. “I can’t compare to other games, it is just our situation,” he said. “It is not safe. We talk about protecting players and a safe environment but it is not safe. I would be not surprised if the next test shows up and we have more positives. How should it stop if we sit in the bus and have dinners and just stay together like nothing happened?”

Chelsea, who only had six players on the bench, have won three of their past eight games and fell further off the pace after City won at Newcastle. “City’s win today was predictable,” Tuchel said. “The points we dropped today are not the point. The points we lost at home to Manchester United, Burnley and Everton are the points that hurt.”

Chelsea, who lost Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech to injury, are scheduled to visit Brentford in the last eight of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and Aston Villa on Boxing Day. It remains to be seen if either game goes ahead.

Chelsea F.C.
