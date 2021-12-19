Ravens Place Smith On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate Williams

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed cornerback Jimmy Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated defensive back Mazzi Williams from the practice squad, the franchise said Sunday.

The loss of Smith marks the latest setback for Baltimore’s secondary, which has been afflicted by injuries and already added defensive backs Chris Westry and Chuck Clark on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

With Westry and Smith unable to play, Baltimore is expected to count on a cornerback rotation of Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Kevon Seymour, Robert Jackson, and Williams against the Green Bay Packers.