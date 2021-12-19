ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Highest-Priced Cornerback Lions Should Sign This Offseason

By Vito Chirco
 2 days ago

Among the many issues Detroit needs to address this offseason is the weakness it has in the defensive backfield.

The Lions have experienced a flurry of injuries at cornerback this season, perhaps most notably losing second-year pro Jeff Okudah to a season-ending ailment in Week 1.

It subsequently destroyed the 2020 No. 3 overall pick's chances of taking a step forward in his career development.

As a result of the injury to Okudah and others, several inexperienced cornerbacks have been pressed into duty, including AJ Parker, Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert and Jerry Jacobs.

Speaking of Jacobs, he was the most recent injured reserve casualty that the Lions have suffered at corner in 2021.

While the aforementioned collection of corners has performed admirably in the place of Detroit's starters at the position, there's no guarantee that any of the defensive backs in that batch will be a long-term fixture in the Lions' defensive backfield.

If Detroit general manager Brad Holmes goes the free-agent route and decides to spend big to upgrade the position, he should target Carolina Panthers 31-year-old cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpOnd_0dR9Isln00
Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

The 10th-year pro is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'd bring a wealth of experience to the position for the defensive back-needy Lions.

He not only would be able to mentor Detroit's youngsters at the position, such as Okudah, Jacobs and Ifeatu Melifonwu. But, he'd also be an instant upgrade for the team's defensive backfield.

Gilmore has been a Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons, and he was named a first-team All-Pro in both 2018 and 2019 while with the New England Patriots.

He's recorded two interceptions through six games with the Panthers this season, and has amassed 11 total interceptions and 45 total passes defensed since the beginning of the 2018 campaign.

If I were Holmes and were willing to dish out big money to a top-flight corner this offseason, it'd be for Gilmore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjU2K_0dR9Isln00

Comments / 1

NFL

