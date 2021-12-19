ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

People need to stop losing their minds over Joe Manchin and Biden’s stimulus check bill

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pp9B7_0dR9I6vW00
Don't Miss : Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more

Congressional Democrats have spent this final Sunday before Christmas in a state of collective freakout, over West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin finally and unequivocally tanking President Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan. And that’s a shame — the response from Democrats, that is.

Here’s what’s going on, to catch everyone up to speed. The rest of Biden’s agenda is now essentially at the mercy of whatever happens in the midterm election year of 2022. That’s because the Senate has now adjourned for 2021. Without, of course, passing Biden’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better spending plan — the plan that, among other things, sought to extend the monthly child tax credit stimulus checks for a year. Because Democrats barely control the Senate, and in fact only control it on a technicality, Manchin coming out as a “No” on the bill in a Sunday interview sent its prospects down the tubes for now. And there’s no guarantee, at least not yet, that its chances of passage look any better come January.

Manchin’s middle finger to Biden

Of all venues, Manchin — again, a Democrat — chose the Fox News Sunday broadcast on Sunday, December 19, as the opportunity to finally declare he won’t support the bill in its current form, and that’s that. Manchin’s “No” puts him in league with 50 Republicans against the bill, so there’s the majority against it.

Does that mean the provisions in the bill, like the stimulus check extension, will never see the light of day? Of course not. It’s not the fault of Sen. Manchin that the Biden administration decided to “kitchen sink” its domestic agenda, throwing every priority the administration could think of into one staggering Frankenstein of a bill — and not even the first bill with a price tag above a trillion dollars this year, either. A trillion, of course, is one of those numbers that rarely occurs naturally in the real world. There aren’t even a trillion people on the planet. But once politicians win their local popularity contest and get sent to Washington DC to spend other people’s money — the trillion-dollar legislation starts flying.

Just blame the guy you can’t convince

One approach, now that the administration’s go-for broke, all-or-nothing legislative package has gone down in flames, is to break it apart. The child tax credit stimulus check extension, for example, is probably the most popular aspect of Build Back Better among voters. Instead of that, though, Democrats for the moment have chosen to do the same thing that members of a party do whenever they’re in power:

It’s a hell of a lot easier to just get personal and blame the guy who won’t fall in line. Instead of doing the other thing — actually legislating. Convincing your fellow man and woman of the soundness of your position, horse-trading, negotiating.

The same party that spent four years demonizing the Republican Senate for marching in lockstep with President Trump’s agenda is now ready to tar and feather Sen. Manchin because he won’t do the same for theirs.

Obviously, none of you have read a history book. What you’re witnessing now is actually one of the best things about American democracy. Specifically, it’s the absence of a concentration of power built into the system. Interestingly, if you stop the average person on the street and ask them what they think makes America great? They’re likely to tell you things like our freedom of the press. Or, perhaps, our right to free speech, to peacefully assemble. That kind of thing. Completely oblivious to the fact that even countries led by despots, like Russia, have a similar bill of rights.

White House: It’s all Manchin’s fault

The difference is that here, unlike there, power is not concentrated in one person or one branch of government.

It shouldn’t matter one bit to you whether Sen. Manchin came out against the bill today because he’s some sort of independently minded maverick, or completely in the pocket of some special interest group, or some other reason. This is the system, and these are the rules. It’s certainly not the controversial West Virginia Senator’s fault that Democrats couldn’t convince enough voters last year to give them more than a just-barely-there Senate majority.

Meanwhile: If, like me, you think this notion of power keeping power in check which the framers built into our system of governance is one of the best things about it, then you should likewise feel aghast at the regrettable inclination among both parties to change the rules when they don’t like an outcome. Any rules, from packing the court to ditching the filibuster. This is the kind of thing children do, changing the rules, when things don’t go their way on the playground.

And give me a break with one Democrat after another howling to the press today that Sen. Manchin is the source of everything wrong with the world. Rather than take an introspective look at what went wrong — to greet failure with a resolve to identity what happened and to try something new next time around — the White House on Sunday released a long, embarrassing screed lashing out at Manchin . It’s all his fault, in other words. The common lament among Democrats is that “one man (Manchin) shouldn’t be able to thwart a party’s agenda.”

It’s not one man.

It’s actually a group of 51 in this case, and it includes men and women.

Focus on COVID-19

No wonder that, during the first year of this president who promised to “shut down the virus” and restore comity and bipartisanship in Washington, COVID-19 is more out of control than ever.

Inflation is at a three-decade high . Crime is soaring (in the words of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi : “There is an attitude of lawlessness in our country that springs from I don’t know where”). Rancor between the parties still feels very much like it did last year, under President Trump. Accordingly, Biden’s approval rating has plummeted.

“The thing that we should all be directing our attention towards (is) the variant … we have (COVID) coming back at us in so many different aspects in different ways. It’s affecting our lives again.”

Quite right. You know who said those words on Sunday?

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

The post People need to stop losing their minds over Joe Manchin and Biden’s stimulus check bill appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 3

Related
BGR.com

Where’s my stimulus check? Everything you need to know, and what comes next (December 2021)

2021 has proven to be the year of the stimulus check, and then some. Over the past 12 months, there have been more than a half-dozen stimulus checks distributed by the federal government. That group includes a third stimulus check for $1,400, as well as six monthly child tax credit payments. So many stimulus payments, in other words, that answering the question “Where’s my stimulus check?” must first be preceded by, well, which one are you talking about? The checks flowing from the federal government transferred as much as $16 billion to taxpayers on a monthly basis — for at least...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

After Joe Manchin’s bombshell interview, Democrats vow to keep fighting on stimulus check bill

One day after West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin effectively killed off the possibility of new stimulus checks come January 15, the fate of the Biden administration-backed bill that would make them possible is still in a bit of a legislative no man’s land. Basically, Congress needed to pass the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan within the next week or so for the IRS to get everything set up to keep the monthly stimulus checks going after January 15.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Stimulus Package#Congressional#Democrats#Democratic#The White House#Fox News#Republicans
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
New York Post

House progressives beg Biden to enact parts of $2T spending bill

The leader of a group of 95 left-wing House Democrats called on President Biden Wednesday to take executive action implementing portions of the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act. The statement from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) came three days after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he could not support the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

BGR.com

283K+
Followers
6K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy